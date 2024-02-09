Application Engineer - Japan

Entity:Customers & Products
This is a Grade H role base in Japan
About the role:
Area of “Application Engineer (Technical Services)”
Demonstrate Safety Leadership and ensure HSSE excellence.
Build and handle technical relationships with large international Japanese customers in focus sectors strategically.
Understanding the technical customer needs in supports and services, offer the best application solutions.
Support customer trials in confirming performance, documenting, closing and troubleshooting if any.
Own, analyse, resolve technical problems of existing customers based on available tools and information in global organisation.
Improve customer experience by providing expertise as well as making proactive interventions to pursue that their benefit is improved by using our products/services.
Collaborate with Technology, global functions and domain experts for joint technical supports to customers.
Provide technical expertise to Marketing team in creation of marketing materials, product catalogues, labels and controlling technical text.
Lead the training programs, webinars to introduce new products and offers - both internally and externally.
Area of “Technology Development”
Develop and manage strategic technical relationships with large international Japanese customers in focus sectors.
Understand customers’ technical requirements for innovative products and services and propose thru ODIMS process.
Connect between customers and internal Castrol experts by translating complex technical terms into simple languages.
Manage product/offer development projects (ODIMS) with regular stakeholder reviews and updates.
Responsible for execution, documentation and reporting of development projects and modify, if necessary.
Support Sales, Marketing, Procurement with expert knowledge.
What we are looking for:
Degree or higher in Chemistry, Engineering, or other relevant subjects and MBA or exposure to business courses could be a plus.
10+ years’ relevant experience in Additive, Lubricant or Related Industry.
5+ years’ experience in Industrial Oils and Grease formulations and applications.
Knowledge and understanding in sustainability (energy savings, water reuse, net zero, etc.) preferred
Skilled in the use of structured problem solving techniques.
Ability to work cross-functionally, interact at most senior levels, internally and externally
Skills & Competencies
Native Japanese and advanced English speaker (as you will be working on the Japanese market and closely with the global RD&T team in Germany)
Products and Services Knowledge: Mastery
In depth understanding of current and future engineering and lubricants trends.
Problem Solving: Mastery
Project Management: Skillful
Customer relationship management – Expert
Sector, market, customer & competition understanding – Expert
Why join us?
At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life! These benefits can include flexible working options, paid parental leave policy among others!
We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.
Some travel may be required with this role, this is negotiable
This role is not eligible for relocation
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Business Acumen, Commercial performance, Consultative selling skills, Customer Profitability, Customer value proposition, Digital fluency, Internal alignment, Listening, Managing strategic partnerships, Negotiation planning and preparation, Offer and product knowledge, Partner relationship management, Sector, market, customer and competitor understanding
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.