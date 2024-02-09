Application Engineer - Japan

This role is not eligible for relocation

Some travel may be required with this role, this is negotiable

Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Sales Group



Job Summary:

This is a Grade H role base in JapanJapan is one of 5 focus Industrial markets (China, Europe, India, Japan & US) defined in Global Industrial Lubricant Strategy, a part of Global Castrol Strategy refreshed in 2023, called “Onward, Upward, Forward” Strategy, which targets double digit growth every year in volume & gross margins.The role focuses on customers/sectors which are large international Japanese customers in Automotive, Machine Manufacturing (MM) sectors, particularly Bearing and Robotics.Through deep technical understanding and knowledge, this role as a hybrid of Application Engineer in Sales and Technology Development in Technology, is to develop material business opportunities by connecting between customers and Castrol internal stakeholders through:1) Advanced technical services to customers such as offering the most appropriate lubricant solutions and problem solving. (Sales, reporting to Sales Manager)2) Technical leadership in various projects (initiate, prioritize, execute) to develop new innovative products and offers to meet the customer requirements by engaging global experts especially R&D centre in Germany. (Technology, dotted to Global R&D Centre Manager)



Job Description:

About the role:

Area of “Application Engineer (Technical Services)”

Demonstrate Safety Leadership and ensure HSSE excellence.

Build and handle technical relationships with large international Japanese customers in focus sectors strategically.

Understanding the technical customer needs in supports and services, offer the best application solutions.

Support customer trials in confirming performance, documenting, closing and troubleshooting if any.

Own, analyse, resolve technical problems of existing customers based on available tools and information in global organisation.

Improve customer experience by providing expertise as well as making proactive interventions to pursue that their benefit is improved by using our products/services.

Collaborate with Technology, global functions and domain experts for joint technical supports to customers.

Provide technical expertise to Marketing team in creation of marketing materials, product catalogues, labels and controlling technical text.

Lead the training programs, webinars to introduce new products and offers - both internally and externally.

Area of “Technology Development”

Develop and manage strategic technical relationships with large international Japanese customers in focus sectors.

Understand customers’ technical requirements for innovative products and services and propose thru ODIMS process.

Connect between customers and internal Castrol experts by translating complex technical terms into simple languages.

Manage product/offer development projects (ODIMS) with regular stakeholder reviews and updates.

Responsible for execution, documentation and reporting of development projects and modify, if necessary.

Support Sales, Marketing, Procurement with expert knowledge.

What we are looking for:

Degree or higher in Chemistry, Engineering, or other relevant subjects and MBA or exposure to business courses could be a plus.

10+ years’ relevant experience in Additive, Lubricant or Related Industry.

5+ years’ experience in Industrial Oils and Grease formulations and applications.

Knowledge and understanding in sustainability (energy savings, water reuse, net zero, etc.) preferred

Skilled in the use of structured problem solving techniques.

Ability to work cross-functionally, interact at most senior levels, internally and externally

Skills & Competencies

Native Japanese and advanced English speaker (as you will be working on the Japanese market and closely with the global RD&T team in Germany)

Products and Services Knowledge: Mastery

In depth understanding of current and future engineering and lubricants trends.

Problem Solving: Mastery

Project Management: Skillful

Customer relationship management – Expert

Sector, market, customer & competition understanding – Expert

Why join us?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life! These benefits can include flexible working options, paid parental leave policy among others!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



Travel Requirement

Some travel may be required with this role, this is negotiable



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Business Acumen, Commercial performance, Consultative selling skills, Customer Profitability, Customer value proposition, Digital fluency, Internal alignment, Listening, Managing strategic partnerships, Negotiation planning and preparation, Offer and product knowledge, Partner relationship management, Sector, market, customer and competitor understanding



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.