In Hungary, we operate bp’s Global Business Services organization which is an integrated part of bp. Our people want to play their part in solving the big complex challenges facing our world today and, guided by our bp values, are working to help meet the world’s need for more energy while lowering carbon emissions. In our offices in Budapest and Szeged, we work in customer service, finance, accounting, procurement, HR services and other enabling functions – providing solutions across all of bp. Join our team, and develop your career in an encouraging, forward-thinking environment!

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?

Join our Digital Solutions Team and advance your career as a



Application Manager

Technology is at the centre of BP’s Group Strategy. We use our data and technology expertise, to improve efficiency, increase effectiveness and harness the transformational potential of digital technologies and new business models.

In this role You will:

Be responsible the team developing and maintaining the Identity and Access Management (IAM) capability for trading & shipping in support of the financial and risk policies and controls – including user management, access governance, segregation of duties, access recertification and a suite of .Net applications implementing our Operational Risk Control

Engage with vendors providing the relevant market solutions on the appropriate technology platform - managing the relationship, costs and support

Be responsible for strategic & architectural direction, working in conjunction with the business product owner and other digital subject areas such as security and architecture to develop a coordinated strategy that will continue to support the financial and regulatory requirements of the trading organization

Maintain oversight over the backlog of work so that collaborators' requirements are appropriately collected, understood and prioritised

Maintain oversight over product compliance and digital vulnerabilities to ensure safe and secure systems operation

Conduct a monthly service review with portfolio & team leads

Manage (identify, track and mitigate/resolve) all risks and issues arising

Advocate new products, features, and/or technologies with all relevant customers

Be responsible for a multi-disciplinary team of geographically remote staff

Maintain hands-on engagement with the full team and the end-to-end running of the service, from requirements to support

Collaborate with other leads in the Market & Operational Risk portfolio to foster an environment of cooperation and sharing of knowledge & expertise

Mentor others and become a conduit to connect with the broader organization

Promote a culture of security and safety in everything that we do

What You will need to be successful:

5+ years hands-on experience implementing and operating critical enterprise software solutions, both inhouse and COTS, in a financially regulated environment

In-depth knowledge of governance, risk and security principles, particularly as relevant to regulated financial business

Ability to develop partnerships and work directly with users in their domain to understand their requirements and define fit-for-purpose solutions in support of the business

Strong technical background and experience demonstrating capability in AWS server-based infrastructure, RDBMS, or object-oriented programming languages (Java, .Net)

Proven track record in establishing and maintaining relationships with external vendors and business stakeholders

Experience working with a multi-disciplinary team supporting geographically remote users & teams

Good knowledge and awareness of financial regulation, especially pertaining to trading (e.g. Sarbanes-Oxley)

Strong communication skills with the ability to operate across complex business environments and with collaborators up to senior executive level

Project Management experience delivering IT led projects

Good analytical and problem-solving capabilities

Good to have:

5+ years hands-on experience implementing and operating enterprise IAM systems, preferably with experience of RSA’s Governance & Lifecycle

Experience utilising scrum methodology in an agile environment

Highly responsible, self-motivated and able to thrive in an energetic, fast paced, high growth environment; exhibits ownership of projects and tasks assigned

Strong team player with a customer service orientation with the ability to forge relationships at all levels of the company and across diverse cultures

Excellent organizational skills required to adapt to a constantly evolving technical environment

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 3 days / week, based on team agreement

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

Family friendly workplace e.g.: Extended parental leave, Mother-baby room

Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sport and music equipment

Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested

bp Hungary won the Most Attractive Employer 2023 Award (SSC / BSC sector) third time in a row at PwC's annual employer research. Come and join us!

Disclaimer: Please note that, according to Hungarian law (2012/I. 113. §), mothers or single parents caring for a child under three years of age cannot be employed in night shift positions.



