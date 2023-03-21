Site traffic information and cookies

Application Services Procurement Advisor

  • Location United Kingdom - South East - Sunbury
  • Travel required Negligible travel
  • Job category Procurement &amp; Supply Chain Management Group
  • Relocation available No
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code 146348BR
  • Experience level Senior
Job summary

Responsible for providing dedicated procurement, programme and stakeholder management support , based on advanced procurement management knowledge, conducting day-to-day procurement execution activities in order to meet the Service Level Agreements and Operational Level Agreements for procurement operations.

This role operates within Digital and Talent who are accountable for People and IT based 3rd party spend across the group. This team focuses on supply chain efficiency, cost out initiatives, identifying and driving an agenda of growth and value and supporting bp's sustainability agenda through efficiency and innovation throughout the digital supply chain..... as well as investing time on their people and aspiring to become a phenomenal team!

Accountabilities:

  • Understand business operations, commercial landscape and external market factors to recommend actions that build or protect value
  • Drive outcomes, prioritising long-term business value over short term wins
  • Develop and deliver impactful and transformational category strategies which coherently align with bp’s transition to an Integrated Energy Company
  • Communicate optimally using a range of styles and approaches to gain dedication and support from diverse stakeholders to help achieve business outcomes
  • Recognise, anticipate and effectively take care of existing or potential conflicts at an individual, team or strategic level
  • Capture analysis and present data led solutions
  • Enable optimisation of legacy requirements while promoting transformation as the business and market allows
  • Build strong supplier relationships
  • Develop an effective supplier management approach to access innovation and advantaged supply

Essentials:

  • Ability to communicate and influence across different levels in the organisation
  • Operating in accordance with and delivering against category strategies
  • Brings together creative ideas into a detailed approach or solution, seeking better solutions for new requirements
  • Builds opportunities that provide mutual value and drive competitive advantage
  • Takes the lead in embedding digital communication and teamwork
  • Engaging, collaborative and agile way of working

Diversity sits at the heart of our company and as an equal opportunity employer, we stay true to our mission by ensuring that our place can be anyone's place! We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender and gender identity, sexual orientation, neuro diversity, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status.

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.

