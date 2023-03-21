Application Services Procurement Advisor

Responsible for providing dedicated procurement, programme and stakeholder management support , based on advanced procurement management knowledge, conducting day-to-day procurement execution activities in order to meet the Service Level Agreements and Operational Level Agreements for procurement operations.
This role operates within Digital and Talent who are accountable for People and IT based 3rd party spend across the group. This team focuses on supply chain efficiency, cost out initiatives, identifying and driving an agenda of growth and value and supporting bp's sustainability agenda through efficiency and innovation throughout the digital supply chain..... as well as investing time on their people and aspiring to become a phenomenal team!
Diversity sits at the heart of our company and as an equal opportunity employer, we stay true to our mission by ensuring that our place can be anyone's place! We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender and gender identity, sexual orientation, neuro diversity, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status.
We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.