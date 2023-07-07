At bp, we’re reimagining energy for people and our planet. We want to help the world reach net zero and improve people’s lives. An Application Specialist (Salesforce) will serve as a partner for companywide initiatives, working across divisions, translating complex business requirements into intuitive and intelligent platform solutions to support EDF business objectives You will leverage and reuse the CRM architecture framework and platform information in the development of the architecture. Design CRM software components and code patterns that foster reusability and enterprise capabilities.
Entity:Innovation & Engineering
IT&S Group
Why join us
At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.
There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are important, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!
We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.
No travel is expected with this role
This role is not eligible for relocation
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Agility core practices, Application Development, Collaboration, Salesforce.com, Salesforce Configuration, Salesforce Sales Cloud, Salesforce Service Cloud, Software Design and Development, Web Services
