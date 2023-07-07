Job summary

At bp, we’re reimagining energy for people and our planet. We want to help the world reach net zero and improve people’s lives. An Application Specialist (Salesforce) will serve as a partner for companywide initiatives, working across divisions, translating complex business requirements into intuitive and intelligent platform solutions to support EDF business objectives You will leverage and reuse the CRM architecture framework and platform information in the development of the architecture. Design CRM software components and code patterns that foster reusability and enterprise capabilities.

Entity:

Innovation & Engineering



Job Family Group:

IT&S Group



Job Summary:

Job Description:

Responsibilities:

Implement and maintain Salesforce configuration, custom objects, schema, and workflows across our Sales Cloud instance

Be a champion of development best practices, developing sustainable and scalable solutions which deliver optimal experiences for our users

Ensure we’re enhancing the value from our Salesforce platform, continually learning from market standard methodologies to enhance and evolve our Salesforce instance with the latest releases from Salesforce

Review and understand current business gaps and provide recommendations and feedback around third party apps or additional Salesforce functionality to fill those gaps

Requirements:

Bachelor’s degree in an Information Technology field of study, or equivalent years of experience

Must have 15+ years of overall IT experience

Minimum 7 years as a Salesforce Developer/Architect

Minimum 6 years .NET (C#) development experience

Minimum 5 years relational database experience using MS SQL Server

Salesforce Application Architect and Salesforce Platform Developer II certifications required

Good understanding of Salesforce implementations covering Sales Cloud, Service Cloud, Force.com application development.

Expertise in Salesforce core languages: Apex (language, triggers, classes, web services); Visualforce (pages and components); Lightning components and SOQL.

SFDC Experience working in Visualforce, APEX, Process Builder, Triggers, Workflows, Flows, Custom coding, and Web Services.

Hands-On Lightning development experience including lightning design, components, Aura Framework, JavaScript and Server-side components.

Experience integrating Salesforce with external applications via web-services using integration/middleware (e.g. Azure, AWS, Boomi, etc.) and on-demand ETL processes.

Experience with Force.com application, packaging, and deployment.

Excellent analytical and communication skills.

Able to meet deadlines with limited supervision. Ability to work well under pressure.

Preferred:

Master’s degree in an Information Technology field of study

Retail Energy Industry experience

Understanding of LWC (Lightning Web Component)

Why join us

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.



There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are important, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!



We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agility core practices, Application Development, Collaboration, Salesforce.com, Salesforce Configuration, Salesforce Sales Cloud, Salesforce Service Cloud, Software Design and Development, Web Services



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.