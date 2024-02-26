Application Support Advisor

This role is not eligible for relocation

No travel is expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

People & Culture



Job Family Group:

HR Group



Job Description:

Services & Solutions is an internal global HR shared services organisation, responsible for delivering centralised and standardised HR services for bp from a number of geographical delivery centres. Services & Solutions - People Care Advisors are the first point of contact for HR related matters; the team are policy and process experts, dedicated to delivering the best experience!

The purpose of this role is to support bp colleagues in navigating people and culture digital applications, resolving technical application issues and to develop insights that can be used to improve the people and culture digital experience.

The role holder will support BP colleagues in many geographies:

Providing 1st and 2nd level support for all people and culture applications and data interfaces via our customer relationship management tool, being responsible for in depth analysis, diagnosis, troubleshooting and providing solutions to issues. Examples of issues may include: interface errors, login/access issues, password resets, online course errors etc.

Applying specialized technical skills to analyze complex issues involving several platforms and data integrations.

Creating, updating, triaging and/or resolving cases according to our quality and services commitment.

Engaging with the relevant teams and managing cases through to resolution.

Recording, analyzing and managing incidents in line with our service commitment and incident management processes, escalating where appropriate.

Proactively seeking advice from the application support senior advisor/lead on unclear processes.

Collaborating with people care teams globally.

Maintaining good working relationships with people and culture teams, IT&S, solutions and external service providers.

The role holder will also support projects including, but not limited to:

Evaluating trends and delivering regular updates to leads

Participating in technology release management testing

Contributing to and executing continuous improvement initiatives

Education and Experience

Higher education qualification (e.g. A level, high school diploma) or equivalent experience. *Local market variation may apply.

Experience in a HR shared services or technical support environment is preferred.

Actively working to develop capability in line with the people and culture capability framework, with an equal blend of EQ, IQ and drive.

Foundational knowledge of Microsoft 365, CRM tools, cloud-based HR systems (desired)

Technical Capability

Digital application troubleshooting experience

Experience working with customer relationship management tools to communicate resolution and manage incidents.

Exposure to HR processes and systems or equivalent

Problem solving skills demonstrated through experience in case management.

Numeracy & analytical thinking – able to quickly and effectively analyze data to provide business insights.

Risk Management – Identifying and mitigating risks associated with working across multiple systems with stakeholders across many locations.

Digital Fluency – able to use and explore available tools and technology in resolving issues.

Business Capability

Solution focus – applies judgement and common sense and seeks to identify solutions which will add value.

Business acumen & customer focus – keeps up to date with internal and external context, seeks to understand the relationship between their activity and the BP business strategy.

Effective communication - able to transfer technical information from product and solution owners to colleagues effectively.

Leadership & EQ Capability

Acts with integrity - demonstrating the bp values and behaviors.

Inclusion and working together – Proactively builds and maintains inclusive relationships with a diverse set of stakeholders.

Group mind set - remembers to look beyond individual performance to consider the bigger picture and the team perspective.

Calm under pressure and able to work in ambiguous environments.

Demonstrates curiosity, resilience and openness to new experiences.

Considering Joining bp?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. bp is committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, excellent retirement benefits, and more!



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Analytical Thinking, Collaboration, Communication, Customer service delivery excellence, Data Management, Decision Making, Information Security, Organizational knowledge, Stakeholder Engagement, Stakeholder Management, User Experience Analysis, Writing skills



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.