The Applications Specialist is responsible for supporting the delivery of business analysis and consulting processes and procedures for the defined specialism using sound technical capabilities, building and maintaining effective working relationships, ensuring relevant standards are defined and maintained, and supporting delivery of process and system improvements. Specialisms: Business Analysis; Data Management and Data Science; Digital Innovation.

bp is reinventing itself from an IOC to an IEC, and digital capability is at the core of this vision. The Innovation & Engineering (I&E) team that underpins the Trading and Shipping business unit is looking to establish a dynamic and growing team in Hungary to work alongside the business teams that operate in country and enable the significant growth agenda. We are looking for energetic and dynamic individuals to join this team as it starts and grows to help shape the team and help us grow and support the significant business growth agenda.

This role is a part of the I&E Operational Risk, User Developed Application (UDA) team, providing support to bp’s trading & shipping business. UDA refers to any application developed or maintained by an end user. These applications are either :

developed using Microsoft Office software, such as Excel, Access or Power BI, but may involve the use of programming languages such as Visual Basic for Applications (VBA) and/or Python,

developed under the Citizens Developer concept using platforms such as Dataiku or Salesforce or

developed using other coordinated development environments (IDEs) such as Jupyter.

UDAs may pose significant risk to the operational and/or financial control environment, and therefore need to be identified, validated and maintained in a controlled manner. As a member of this team, you will use your testing skills to audit new and existing UDAs and ensure they are aligned with the defined UDA control process.

In this role, you are a digital guide bringing deep specialist expertise to bp. You will work on the strategic technology platforms we exploit from the market, or come with deep skills in the implementation and integration of market solutions into our overall technology landscape, and bring a broad base of Digital technical knowledge and a solid understanding of software delivery principles. You shall be familiar with lifecycle methods, with Agile delivery and the DevOps approach. You will be skilled in the delivery and operation of the technologies you deliver.

Bachelor or master’s degree in computer science, engineering, information systems or a numerate degree or equivalent.

3+ years of application testing experience

Good knowledge of Microsoft Excel

Good knowledge of Microsoft Power Platform applications (Power BI, Power Apps)

High attention to detail as this role involves auditing applications for design deficiencies

Able to engage, influence and decompose technical considerations that everyone can understand

Continuous learning and improvement attitude (for themselves and others)

Strong Communications skills and a high ‘EQ’, able operate across complex business environments and collaborators, up to senior executive level

Experience in Python and VBA

Experience working within Finance and an understanding of the impact of Financial applications containing design deficiencies

Experience within a trading environment

Broader development experience in one or more object-oriented programming languages (e.g. Python, Go, Java, C/C++)

Project Management experience delivering IT-led projects

Broad experience contributing and collaborating to assist design, plan, implement, maintain, and document services and solutions

Knowledge in the application of modern Service Delivery methods - Site Reliability Engineering to traditional ITIL, and understanding of Product Based delivery

A company culture where we respect our diverse teams and are proud of our achievements

Possibility to join social communities and networks

A healthy work-life balance

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in a modern office environment

Learning and development opportunities to craft your career path

Life & health insurance, medical care package

And many others benefits!

No travel is expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.