Job summary

Join us in creating, growing, and delivering innovation to reimagine energy for people and our planet. The Innovation & Engineering team develops, and scales low carbon technologies needed to meet the world’s energy demand whilst simultaneously decarbonizing bp’s operations and products.

The advanced bio & physical sciences for low carbon energy (AB&PS) team is the central research organisation for biosciences, chemistry, materials sciences, biofuels, green hydrogen/ electrochemistry, and the science of carbon capture. This team also incorporates computational modelling of biosciences and chemistry.

The opportunity is for an Applied Physical Sciences Senior Manager which will lead a team focused on accelerating innovative solutions for bp across the physical sciences. The post holder will work closely with the AB&PS science teams and other stakeholders across applied sciences and other bp businesses to support the development of low carbon technology offerings to help meet our net zero ambitions.

The successful candidate will lead a team of scientists and provide subject matter expertise in support of scientific and technology projects in the physical science's area. Effective linkages to external research networks and potential partners in the industry network is desired.

What does the day to day look like?

Lead a team of scientists working on low carbon and clean energy technology innovation and execution. Evaluate economics, develop business and participation frameworks. Ensure alignment with key internal collaborators and business sponsors.

Provide subject matter expertise (SME) in their specific area of physical sciences expertise and conduct technology due diligence to support technology development and venture opportunities in these areas.

Provide technology strategy and roadmap directions to AB&PS research and Innovation and overall Applied Sciences programmes to ensure alignment with bp’s strategy.

Collaborate with other teams in bp including AS, T&S, C&P, G&LCE, SS&V, RC&S, P&O, and serve as appropriate.

Develop and maintain strong collaborative working relationships with academic and industrial partners and industry & Government bodies, to bring new scientific ideas into bp and build bp’s access/participation in relevant technologies, share technology information and thought leadership, and recommend how to maximise value.

What do we want to see from you!

Crucial Experience:

MA/MSc/PhD in Chemistry, Materials Sciences, or related science or engineering field (or bachelors with tried experience) with comprehensive and interdisciplinary knowledge in the physical sciences.

In-depth knowledge in low carbon technologies including chemistry, electrochemistry, and materials sciences. A track record in science innovation, developing new technology, either directly or via academic or third-party partners, assessing technology readiness level (TRL) and developing technology strategy & roadmap.

Track record of delivery on scientific solutions and products.

Outstanding inter-disciplinary problem solving and critical thinking skills, with a passion for scientific innovation and low carbon technology. Excellent written and verbal communication skills, including the ability to interact effectively with technical authorities and non-technical collaborators.

Experience and ability to work efficiently in a multi-tasking, fast pace, and matrix environment, with skills on prioritizing, delivery and being flexible in response to change.

Effective decision making with the ability to provide authoritative advice and clear recommendations, and to propose insights and develop solutions to sophisticated problems.

Experienced in people management and leadership role.

Desirable Experience:

Experience of managing third party relationships, including academic collaborators. Able to see opportunities and establish strategic or tactical relationships that add new value and can secure competitive advantage for bp

What you can expect from us!

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, colour, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neuro-diversity/neuro-cognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform crucial job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodations.