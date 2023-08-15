At bp, we’re reimagining energy for people and our planet. We want to help the world reach net zero and improve people’s lives. Technology innovation will play a vital role in shaping the scale-up and commercialisation of the net zero building blocks – and bp is investing in focused research and development (R&D) to generate future competitive advantage. In bp, Innovation & Engineering (I&E) is where our in-house science and technology R&D is conducted, and within I&E, Applied Sciences (AS) focusses on the physical and biological world. The AS teams have the remit to differentiate the present and innovate the future, we help to maintain the competitiveness of our established businesses, such as Castrol and Fuels, while also creating the technology foundations for our transition growth businesses including biofuels, renewables, hydrogen and electrification. We are currently looking to deepen our focus in a number of key areas and plan to establish a number of dedicated innovation squads covering identified growth areas. Each of these areas has the potential to generate material business returns post 2030. The focus of these squads is to build momentum; the squads will start small and pivot to the biggest opportunities as the work progresses. An entrepreneurial start-up mentality will be required in order to maintain an appropriated focus on commercialisation of the technology, and the newly created role of Applied Sciences Commercialisation Manager will act as a central point for the provision of consistent, robust commercial input across all the innovation squads and Applied Sciences.
Entity:Innovation & Engineering
Strategic Planning & Business Development Group
Job Family Group:
At bp, we’re reimagining energy for people and our planet. We want to help the world reach net zero and improve people’s lives. Technology innovation will play a vital role in shaping the scale-up and commercialisation of the net zero building blocks – and bp is investing in focused research and development (R&D) to generate future competitive advantage.
Job Summary:
Job Description:
What does the day to day look like?
The Applied Sciences Commercialisation Manager will lead the development and execution of commercialisation work across Applied Sciences to enhance the commercial value from scientific innovation. This will include:
Accountabilities will include:
What do we want to see from you!
So, if you are looking for an exciting and purposeful challenge for contributing to solving some of the planet’s biggest problems, there is no time like now!
Join a team of diverse and forward-thinking people who sit firmly at the heart of innovation and technology – advancing bp’s agenda towards a net zero world.
What you can expect from us!
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, colour, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neuro-diversity/neuro-cognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform crucial job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodations.
Negligible travel should be expected with this role
Travel Requirement
This role is not eligible for relocation
Relocation Assistance:
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Remote Type:
Acquisitions and divestments, Acquisitions and divestments, Agreements and negotiations, Analytics, Commercial acumen, Commercial Business Development, Communication, Contractual risk management, Data visualization and interpretation, Deal structuring, Decision Making, Developing and implementing strategy, Economic evaluation methodology, Economic modelling, Financial Analysis, Financial Modelling, Influencing, Investment appraisal, Joint venture structuring, Managing change, Market Analysis, Project and programme management, Risk Management, Sector, market, customer and competitor understanding, Stakeholder Management {+ 2 more}
Skills:
Legal Disclaimer:
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.