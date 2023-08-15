Job summary

At bp, we’re reimagining energy for people and our planet. We want to help the world reach net zero and improve people’s lives. Technology innovation will play a vital role in shaping the scale-up and commercialisation of the net zero building blocks – and bp is investing in focused research and development (R&D) to generate future competitive advantage. In bp, Innovation & Engineering (I&E) is where our in-house science and technology R&D is conducted, and within I&E, Applied Sciences (AS) focusses on the physical and biological world. The AS teams have the remit to differentiate the present and innovate the future, we help to maintain the competitiveness of our established businesses, such as Castrol and Fuels, while also creating the technology foundations for our transition growth businesses including biofuels, renewables, hydrogen and electrification. We are currently looking to deepen our focus in a number of key areas and plan to establish a number of dedicated innovation squads covering identified growth areas. Each of these areas has the potential to generate material business returns post 2030. The focus of these squads is to build momentum; the squads will start small and pivot to the biggest opportunities as the work progresses. An entrepreneurial start-up mentality will be required in order to maintain an appropriated focus on commercialisation of the technology, and the newly created role of Applied Sciences Commercialisation Manager will act as a central point for the provision of consistent, robust commercial input across all the innovation squads and Applied Sciences.

Job Description:

What does the day to day look like?

The Applied Sciences Commercialisation Manager will lead the development and execution of commercialisation work across Applied Sciences to enhance the commercial value from scientific innovation. This will include:

Creation and assurance of proposed routes to commercialisation for innovative research and development in partnership with technical experts and bp businesses where appropriate.

Robust assessment of commercial returns associated with proposed commercialisation paths, consistent with bp’s finance methodologies.

Construction of supporting documentation for capital investment, consistent with bp’s finance methodologies.

Accountabilities will include:

Ownership of how the value of science-based R&D is measured in bp.

Economic evaluation of R&D activities and commercialisation routes.

Expertise for documentation and controls supporting capital investment.

Generation of entrepreneurial offers and the creation of innovative commercialisation routes for the products of bp’s science and technology R&D to help drive bp’s transition growth engines.

Provide commercial governance and risk assurance to commercialisation.

Structure and negotiate complex agreements with third parties.

Manage the relationship with our partners and the commercial interface with key bp stakeholders.

What do we want to see from you!

Entrepreneurial approach, which facilitates commercialisation to build value.

Significant depth of experience to create and describe new commercialisation routes for science- based innovation and an appreciation of commercial conception of ideas through to production.

Strong commercial savvy and skill in developing and negotiating agreements with third parties.

Deep commercial analytical and economic evaluation capabilities.

Broad technical background with experience in hydrogen and bio pathways preferred.

Ability to think strategically.

Awareness of external development in low-carbon energy.

Experience and interest in R&D projects.

Demonstrated ability to partner and establish trust with key stakeholders.

Knowledge of regulatory & policy frameworks in key markets.

Understanding of the integrated energy value chain.

Proven to have effectively operated and succeeded within a diverse and multinational organisation.

Strong understanding & listening skills plus an ability to articulate complex technical messages clearly in a way that is comprehensible to different audiences.

Strong interpersonal skills and ability to work with a wide range of people from different backgrounds and varying seniority and build consensus.

Qualified to degree level or equivalent practical experience, a technical background, preferably in biosciences, chemistry or engineering.

So, if you are looking for an exciting and purposeful challenge for contributing to solving some of the planet’s biggest problems, there is no time like now!

Join a team of diverse and forward-thinking people who sit firmly at the heart of innovation and technology – advancing bp’s agenda towards a net zero world.

What you can expect from us!

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, colour, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neuro-diversity/neuro-cognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform crucial job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodations.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.