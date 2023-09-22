Applied Sciences Planning & Delivery Manager

Job summary

At bp, we’re reimagining energy for people and our planet. We want to help the world reach net zero and improve people’s lives. Technology innovation will play a vital role in shaping the scale-up and commercialisation of the net zero building blocks – and bp is investing in focused research and development (R&D) areas to create technology positions that will generate future competitive advantage. In bp, Innovation & Engineering (I&E) is where our in-house science and technology R&D is conducted, and within I&E, Applied Sciences (AS) focusses on physical innovation (chemistry, physics, and biotech, plus engineering to commercialise scientific innovation). The AS teams have the remit to differentiate the present and innovate the future, we help to maintain the competitiveness of our established businesses, such as Castrol and our Fuels businesses, while also creating the technology foundations for our transition growth businesses including biofuels, renewables, hydrogen, and electrification. We are currently looking to deepen our focus in several key growth areas and have recently established a number of dedicated innovation squads covering specific low carbon areas, each having the potential to generate material business returns post 2030.

What does the day to day look like?

The Planning, Performance and Strategy Manager will act as a central point for planning and performance management across Applied Sciences and will contribute to robust strategic portfolio management to help ensure that bp is focusing and shaping its R&D investment optimally to support near-term and longer-term priorities.

Coordinate financial planning across Applied Sciences to help ensure that bp’s R&D budget (several hundred million $) is positioned appropriately within bp’s financial frame.

Contribute to strategic portfolio optimisation of R&D activities involving the Applied Sciences leadership team and business partners to help ensure that the shape of bp’s R&D investment matches bp’s evolving strategic priorities.

Applied Sciences primary work with Finance teams, over-arching coordination of the in-year AS financial forecast (bp’s “GFO”) and making tools available to Applied Sciences teams to drive best in class financial management (e.g., developing and maintain a power bi Financial Dashboard)

Coordinate the construction of the annual Applied Sciences Performance Contract, including the construction and tracking of OKRs (objectives and key results). Maintain a view of delivery through the maintenance of simple tools and dashboards linked to ADO etc.

Create and maintain a performance focus across the Applied Sciences growth projects (collectively referred to internally as the Auxin projects). These include biogas growth and e-fuels acceleration).

Establishment and maintain AS delivery roadmaps for strategic planning, performance management and strategic capability planning.

Manage the process of allocating R&D spends to the bp business where appropriate. This will involve expert stakeholder management skills.

Be recognised as an expert user of ADO and lead the vision for how the tool contributes to efficient performance management.

Help maintain robust and consistent approach to project management across AS and provide assurance of proposed routes to commercialisation for innovative research and development in partnership with the AS Intellectual Asset and Licensing team.

Point of contact into the bp’s internal Tax experts and external tax advisers to ensure that bp’s R&D is optimised and R&D incentives are access where appropriate.

What do we want to see from you!

A naturally systematic and detail-focused approach to the management of cost, performance management and planning information.

Broad technical understanding to support technical conversations with subject matter experts. Experience in hydrogen and bio pathways preferred.

An understanding of bp’s financial process including planning and GFO processes would be a strong advantage.

Ability to think strategically. A good understanding of, and interest in, bp’s strategic agenda and of the role of R&D in delivering sustained value to the businesses transitioning to a low carbon world. Awareness of external development in low-carbon energy. Understanding of the integrated energy value chains and the opportunities that exist for bp.

Commercial analytical and economic evaluation experience an advantage.

Demonstrated ability to partner and establish trust with key collaborators.

Strong understanding and listening skills plus an ability to articulate complex technical messages clearly in a way that is comprehensible to different audiences.

Strong interpersonal skills and ability to work with a wide range of people from different backgrounds and varying seniority and build consensus.

Qualified to degree level or equivalent practical experience, a technical background, preferably in biosciences, chemistry, or engineering.

The following are the key skills that the post-holder will have the opportunity to develop and deepen while in this role:

Create and implement a structured account strategy and develop a detailed business plan, including understanding and analysis of the customer/ distributor/third party.

Listen deeply, ask questions, establish rapport, and build trust. Is guided by standard process, diverse inputs, commerciality, data, and our code to make the right decisions for bp.

Uses performance management skills to translate financial information into significant insights leading to robust future plans.

Builds and maintains networks, relationships, strategic alliances, and partnerships, both internally and externally, to achieve mutually beneficial outcomes for bp or regional/entity objectives. Communicate and partner with industry, government, law enforcement, military and other external partners as required.

Creating and maintaining a strategy to align organisational actions, plans and resources with business objectives. Identify future trends and opportunities, explain decisions, and break down into goals, understand the steps required to effect change, identifying partners and resources, and the implications for organisations, products, and services.

What you can expect from us!

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, colour, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neuro-diversity/neuro-cognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform crucial job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodations.



Negligible travel should be expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



