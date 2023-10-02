Site traffic information and cookies

We use cookies to collect and analyse information on our site's performance and to enable the site to function. Cookies also allow us and our partners to show you relevant ads when you visit our site and other 3rd party websites, including social networks. You can choose to allow all cookies by clicking ‘Allow all’ or manage them individually by clicking ‘Manage cookie preferences,’ where you will also find more information.

Manage cookie preferences

  1. Home
  2. Careers
  3. Jobs at bp
  4. Appraisal Discipline Lead

Appraisal Discipline Lead

Appraisal Discipline Lead

  • Location United States of America - Texas - Houston
  • Travel required Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role
  • Job category Project Management Group
  • Relocation available Relocation may be negotiable for this role
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code RQ069783
  • Experience level Senior
Apply Search all jobs at bp

Job summary

Entity:

Production & Operations


Job Family Group:

Project Management Group


Job Summary:

The Production and Operations (P&O) Projects New Energy (NE) Organization is accountable for the delivery of the Pre-FID (FEL 0-FEL 2) global portfolio of hydrogen, CCUS and Bio projects, including decarbonizing opportunities on existing assets. Appraisal Managers and Engineers are part of a central team working globally supporting various project activities!


Job Description:

Reporting to the Discipline Manager for Appraisal and Engineering - NE, the Appraisal Discipline Lead will manage a team of Appraisal Engineers and Appraisal Managers working across the Pre-Project, Concept Development and Optimize stages of projects (FEL1 to 3) for NE. The scope of work will focus on the NE portfolio in the Western Hemisphere.

The DL is expected to model the bp Who We Are beliefs necessary to deliver the best development concepts in support of bp’s strategy and the P&O-projects priority of safe design and quality build.

This role requires innovating, an agile attitude, working and making decisions under uncertainty and ambiguity, integrating diverse perspectives, learning and trying new ideas/technologies, using industry solutions, operating across traditional department boundaries, driving efficiency gains and building deep and dynamic partnerships to help shape the future of our business.

Essential Education and Job Requirements:

  • Bachelor’s Degree
  • Minimum of 10 years of experience in the oil & gas industry preferably with proven capability in project appraisal/engineering/ management
  • Experience leading or participating in front-end stages of projects
  • Strong interpersonal, communication and influencing skills
  • Comfortable with structured decision making under uncertainty
  • Strong integrator across teams
  • Self-starter; inclusive and respectful individual capable of building strong relationships, influencing and collaborating with others; understanding the big picture and driving focus on what matters
  • Ability to work with complex, ambiguous and limited data

Desirable Criteria:

  • Cross-discipline networking and technical understanding
  • Good capability applying decision quality/decision analysis practices
  • PMP accreditation
  • Chartered or Professional Engineering accreditation

Key Accountabilities:

  • Lead the Appraisal discipline team.
  • Act as verifier for projects for CD entry, FEL2 entry, and CSDM (document reviews/CVP reviews) as delegated by the DM Appraisal. Provide Appraisal excellence input to the above alongside the DM.
  • Accountable for ensuring the quality of front end loading principles, decision quality, project appraisal planning, verification planning and overall front end execution is applied by the appraisal team within the DL line. Consistency of approach is a strong expectation of this role.
  • Act as delegate to the DM as required for more complex/ strategic opportunities.
  • Creates and executes discipline backlog through the T6 AE/AM community. Engage with and build the appraisal excellence with other Appraisal DLs and DMs including input into learning and continuous improvement
  • Facilitate Brownfield (BF) & other workshops.
  • Accountable for the career guidance, coaching and technical development of the engineering team with the aim of maintaining and strengthening team health. Deploys personnel to meet with priorities and activity sets working with the NE Appraisal General Managers.
  • Provides recommendations to key project strategies such as Contracting, Verification and Interfaces.
  • Understand HSE expectations and standards; and demonstrate genuine commitment and safety leadership by articulating HSE goals, promoting inherently safer design and low carbon solutions and identifying major hazards/risks.
  • Apply decision-quality/decision-analysis principles to address Tier-1/Tier-2 decisions. Manage risks/uncertainties to inform decisions considering the full lifecycle and range of expected outcomes.

Why bp?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and ambitious environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!


Travel Requirement

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role


Relocation Assistance:

Relocation may be negotiable for this role


Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working


Skills:

Change control, Commissioning, start-up and handover, Conflict Management, Construction, Cost estimating and cost control, Design development and delivery, Frameworks and methodologies, Governance arrangements, Performance management, Portfolio Management, Project and construction safety, Project execution planning, Project HSSE, Project Leadership, Project Team Management, Quality, Requirements Management, Reviews, Risk Management, Schedule and resources, Sourcing Management, Stakeholder Management, Strategy and business case, Supplier Relationship Management


Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company.  We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.).  If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy.  This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.

Apply Search all jobs at bp