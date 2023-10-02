Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Project Management Group



Job Summary:

The Production and Operations (P&O) Projects New Energy (NE) Organization is accountable for the delivery of the Pre-FID (FEL 0-FEL 2) global portfolio of hydrogen, CCUS and Bio projects, including decarbonizing opportunities on existing assets. Appraisal Managers and Engineers are part of a central team working globally supporting various project activities!



Job Description:

Reporting to the Discipline Manager for Appraisal and Engineering - NE, the Appraisal Discipline Lead will manage a team of Appraisal Engineers and Appraisal Managers working across the Pre-Project, Concept Development and Optimize stages of projects (FEL1 to 3) for NE. The scope of work will focus on the NE portfolio in the Western Hemisphere.

The DL is expected to model the bp Who We Are beliefs necessary to deliver the best development concepts in support of bp’s strategy and the P&O-projects priority of safe design and quality build.

This role requires innovating, an agile attitude, working and making decisions under uncertainty and ambiguity, integrating diverse perspectives, learning and trying new ideas/technologies, using industry solutions, operating across traditional department boundaries, driving efficiency gains and building deep and dynamic partnerships to help shape the future of our business.

Essential Education and Job Requirements:

Bachelor’s Degree

Minimum of 10 years of experience in the oil & gas industry preferably with proven capability in project appraisal/engineering/ management

Experience leading or participating in front-end stages of projects

Strong interpersonal, communication and influencing skills

Comfortable with structured decision making under uncertainty

Strong integrator across teams

Self-starter; inclusive and respectful individual capable of building strong relationships, influencing and collaborating with others; understanding the big picture and driving focus on what matters

Ability to work with complex, ambiguous and limited data

Desirable Criteria:

Cross-discipline networking and technical understanding

Good capability applying decision quality/decision analysis practices

PMP accreditation

Chartered or Professional Engineering accreditation

Key Accountabilities:

Lead the Appraisal discipline team.

Act as verifier for projects for CD entry, FEL2 entry, and CSDM (document reviews/CVP reviews) as delegated by the DM Appraisal. Provide Appraisal excellence input to the above alongside the DM.

Accountable for ensuring the quality of front end loading principles, decision quality, project appraisal planning, verification planning and overall front end execution is applied by the appraisal team within the DL line. Consistency of approach is a strong expectation of this role.

Act as delegate to the DM as required for more complex/ strategic opportunities.

Creates and executes discipline backlog through the T6 AE/AM community. Engage with and build the appraisal excellence with other Appraisal DLs and DMs including input into learning and continuous improvement

Facilitate Brownfield (BF) & other workshops.

Accountable for the career guidance, coaching and technical development of the engineering team with the aim of maintaining and strengthening team health. Deploys personnel to meet with priorities and activity sets working with the NE Appraisal General Managers.

Provides recommendations to key project strategies such as Contracting, Verification and Interfaces.

Understand HSE expectations and standards; and demonstrate genuine commitment and safety leadership by articulating HSE goals, promoting inherently safer design and low carbon solutions and identifying major hazards/risks.

Apply decision-quality/decision-analysis principles to address Tier-1/Tier-2 decisions. Manage risks/uncertainties to inform decisions considering the full lifecycle and range of expected outcomes.

Why bp?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and ambitious environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!



Travel Requirement

Relocation Assistance:

Relocation may be negotiable for this role



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



