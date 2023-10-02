Entity:Production & Operations
Project Management Group
The Production and Operations (P&O) Projects New Energy (NE) Organization is accountable for the delivery of the Pre-FID (FEL 0-FEL 2) global portfolio of hydrogen, CCUS and Bio projects, including decarbonizing opportunities on existing assets. Appraisal Managers and Engineers are part of a central team working globally supporting various project activities!
Reporting to the Discipline Manager for Appraisal and Engineering - NE, the Appraisal Discipline Lead will manage a team of Appraisal Engineers and Appraisal Managers working across the Pre-Project, Concept Development and Optimize stages of projects (FEL1 to 3) for NE. The scope of work will focus on the NE portfolio in the Western Hemisphere.
The DL is expected to model the bp Who We Are beliefs necessary to deliver the best development concepts in support of bp’s strategy and the P&O-projects priority of safe design and quality build.
This role requires innovating, an agile attitude, working and making decisions under uncertainty and ambiguity, integrating diverse perspectives, learning and trying new ideas/technologies, using industry solutions, operating across traditional department boundaries, driving efficiency gains and building deep and dynamic partnerships to help shape the future of our business.
Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role
Relocation may be negotiable for this role
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Change control, Commissioning, start-up and handover, Conflict Management, Construction, Cost estimating and cost control, Design development and delivery, Frameworks and methodologies, Governance arrangements, Performance management, Portfolio Management, Project and construction safety, Project execution planning, Project HSSE, Project Leadership, Project Team Management, Quality, Requirements Management, Reviews, Risk Management, Schedule and resources, Sourcing Management, Stakeholder Management, Strategy and business case, Supplier Relationship Management
