The Global Concept Development organization in P&O Projects is accountable for the delivery of the Pre-FID (FEL 0-FEL 2) global portfolio of resilient oil and gas projects, including decarbonizing opportunities on existing assets. Appraisal engineers are part of a central team and may work for Global Concept Developments or New Energy Projects, but the expectation is for this role to initially be based in GCD.
We are in the search of an appraisal engineer who will be accountable to screen, prioritize and progress the most competitive business opportunities in our portfolio; and select safe and competitive project concepts that are robust to the technical and commercial risks.
Projects are required to create future value, and/or advance our existing assets towards net zero carbon. They are typically complex projects, many with significant greenfield and brownfield scope.
This role requires innovating, an agile mindset, working and making decisions under uncertainty and ambiguity, integrating diverse perspectives, learning and trying new ideas/technologies, leveraging industry solutions, operating across traditional department boundaries, driving efficiency gains and building deep and dynamic partnerships with other stakeholders to help shape the future of our business.
Key Accountabilities: