Job summary

The Global Concept Development (GCD)organization and New Energy (NE) in Production & Operations- Projects is accountable for the delivery of the Pre-FID (FEL 0-FEL 2) global portfolio of resilient oil and gas projects, including decarbonizing opportunities on existing assets and new energy projects such as hydrogen and carbon capture. Lead Appraisal Engineers are part of a central team working globally supporting various production regions & businesses.



The Lead Appraisal Engineer (LAE) is a core role in our front-end projects organisation, accountable for delivering concept development (FEL1 through to FEL2) and supporting pre-projects and strategic planning (e.g., FEL0, Area Development Plans). The LAE will maintain a strong and productive GCD/NE relationship with the regional & business facing Appraisal General Manager /AM, functional leadership, and their teams. The LAE role will be expected to lead some of our more strategic and complex projects (>100MUSD), many with significant greenfield and brownfield scopes. The LAE is expected to model the BP Leadership Expectations, Values & Behaviours and Mindsets necessary to deliver the best development concepts in support of bp’s strategy and the P&O-projects priority of safe design and quality build.



This role requires innovating, an agile mindset, working and making decisions under uncertainty and ambiguity, integrating diverse perspectives, learning and trying new ideas/technologies, leveraging industry solutions, operating across traditional department boundaries, driving efficiency gains and building deep and dynamic partnerships with other partners to help shape the future of our business.

Key Accountabilities expected from role:



Understand HSE expectations and standards; and demonstrate genuine commitment and safety leadership by articulating goals, promoting inherently safer design and low carbon solutions and identifying major hazards/risks.

Lead the integration in multi-functional project teams between technical and commercial subject areas to deliver opportunities at the front end stages of the capital value process.

In the concept screening stage (FEL 0), lead cross-functional assessment of business opportunities to generate a deliverable project that fits within the capital frame; enables delivery of the company strategy; sustains safe, compliant and reliable operations; creates financial value; and advances bp’s aims to be a carbon net zero company.

In concept development stage (FEL 1), confirm business case viability of complex projects and select a safe/ competitive project concept that is robust to the technical and commercial risks to progress. Bias is towards value over volume and delivery of standardized solutions.

In Optimize stage (FEL 2), mature and improve scope of the selected concept for value and initiate project handover to the delivery team upon finalizing the Statement of Requirements (SoR). Support the delivery team to develop the Project Execution Plan (PEP), complete stage deliverables and set Define (FEL 3) Financial performance targets (informed by internal/external benchmarks).

Assess project gate readiness and lead resolution of gaps identified during project Gate Reviews.

Engage Delivery Managers early in post concept selection stage to drive seamless/systematic project handovers and achieve readiness to enter Define stage.

Apply decision-quality/analysis principles to address project decisions.

Manage risks/uncertainties to inform decisions considering the full lifecycle and range of expected outcomes.

Access Subject Matter Experts across bp and industry to inform decision-making.

Identifies and shares learning and best practices.

Develop strong relationships and collaborate with a wide range of functions that sponsor and support progression of project opportunities.

Manages and reports project progress, cost, schedule, safety, and operability, along with any other significant metrics of project success.

Essential Education:

A minimum of a Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering or other relevant field.

Essential experience and job requirements:

Very strong experience in the oil & gas industry/ Energy preferably with demonstrable capability in project appraisal/engineering/ management .

Experience working on one or more Major Projects in the front-end stages.

Must have strong interpersonal, communication and influencing skills.

Comfortable with structured decision making under uncertainty.

Strong integrator across subject areas.

Self-starter; inclusive and respectful individual capable of building strong relationships, influencing and collaborating with others; understanding the big picture and driving focus on what matters.

Ability to work with complex, ambiguous, and limited data.

Clear understanding of sources of value and risk in major capital projects.

Desirable criteria & qualifications:

Experience in one or more new energy spaces such as, Hydrogen, CCUS, Biofuels, etc.

Cross-discipline networking and technical understanding.

Relevant experience leading/participating in front-end stages of projects.

Good capability applying decision quality/decision analysis practices.

Recognized accreditation (APM/PMP, Chartered or Professional Engineering, etc).

Additional information:

Occasional trips to other BP locations, partners, and engineering contractors’ offices.