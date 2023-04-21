Responsible for providing engineering expertise under the direction of a Project Manager for delivering a substantial subset of a moderately complex project and directing contractors and for cross-discipline coordination with other project team members to ensure the technical integrity of the project and to complete assigned work activities across all phases of the project are delivered in accordance with BP, HSSE, and ethical standards and in compliance with all relevant statutory requirements.
Join our team as Appraisal Engineer Refining
We are in the search of an appraisal engineer who will be accountable to screen, prioritize and progress the most competitive business opportunities in the Refining space; and select safe and competitive project concepts that are robust to the technical and commercial risks..
Key Accountabilities: