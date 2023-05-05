Responsible for providing engineering expertise under the direction of a Project Manager for delivering a substantial subset of a moderately complex project and directing contractors and for cross-discipline coordination with other project team members to ensure the technical integrity of the project and to complete assigned work activities across all phases of the project are delivered in accordance with BP, HSSE, and ethical standards and in compliance with all relevant statutory requirements.
Appraisal Engineer, Blue Hydrogen
We are in the search of an appraisal engineer who will be supporting the appraisal manager to develop a safe and competitive optimized Blue Hydrogen project concept that is robust to the technical and commercial risks.
This project has both green field standalone and brownfield scope integrated with one of our refineries and are required to protect/enhance value, create future value, and/or advance our existing assets towards net zero carbon.
In this role you will: