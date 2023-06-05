Appraisal Engineer

Up to 50% travel should be expected with this role

Bei bp haben wir nur eins im Kopf: die Energie von morgen. Wir wollen Energie neu denken, damit wir bis spätestens 2050 die Netto Null erreichen. Wir setzen dabei auf die Kompetenz und Leidenschaft unserer rund 66.000 Mitarbeiter:innen weltweit, davon ca. 4.000 in Deutschland. Sie sichern jeden Tag mit den Produkten und Dienstleistungen unserer Marken bp, Aral und Castrol die Energie und Mobilität für Millionen Menschen – heute und in Zukunft.

Production & Operations



Project Management Group



We are searching for a Project Development & Appraisal Manager who will join our team at Gelsenkirchen/ Germany. The Project Appraisal Manager will act as a Project Manager for the project developing phase. You will lead the project team in order to select the most fitting project concepts.

In the concept development stage of a project, you will confirm business case viability and select the safest, most robust, and best project concept together with the project stakeholders to progress into the next project phase

In the following project phase, called “Optimize”, you will mature and improve the scope of the selected concept and initiate project handover to the project delivery organization. Once handed over, you will provide further support to develop the Project Execution Plan (PEP) and help to set the Financial Memorandum for the following project phase, called “Define”.

Engage with a broad range of contributors like Project Managers and other Engineers early in Optimize stage to drive a systematic project transition and achieve readiness to enter Define stage.

Apply high quality principles to address the necessary project decisions. Handle risks and uncertainties by making expertise-based decisions considering the full lifecycle and range of expected outcomes.

Develop positive relationships and collaborate with a wide range of functions and businesses that sponsor and support progression of project opportunities.

Our requirements:

Master Degree in Engineering

Minimum 5-10 years of experience in the oil & gas industry preferably with confirmed capability in project development or project management of Brownfield projects

Advanced degree or PMP accreditation would be advantageous

Proven experience in leading front-end stages of refining projects is a plus

We search for an inclusive and respectful individual capable of building sustainable relationships

Influencing and collaborating with others is the key-challenge of this role. You must be capable of understanding the big picture of gas & oil projects and focus on what to prioritize

Experience of work with complex, ambiguous, and limited data.

Good German and English skills

What we offer:

bp stands for agile working in a digitalised, team-oriented and international working environment

Flexible and mobile working as well as 30 days of annual leave

Attractive compensation package (company pension scheme, bonus and share programme, Aral fuel card, group accident insurance, various special benefits)

International career and development opportunities as well as extensive internal and external training opportunities

Structured onboarding programme and buddy support

Subsidised canteen as well as hot drinks and water for free

Commitment to society: bp doubles the donations made privately by employees to charitable organisations and rewards voluntary time commitment

Employees can offset their personal carbon footprint; bp doubles this amount

Programmes to improve the work-life balance



Up to 50% travel should be expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is not available for remote working



We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.