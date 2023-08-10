Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Responsible for providing engineering expertise under the direction of a Project Manager for delivering a substantial subset of a moderately complex project and directing contractors and for cross-discipline coordination with other project team members to ensure the technical integrity of the project and to complete assigned work activities across all phases of the project are delivered in accordance with BP, HSSE, and ethical standards and in compliance with all relevant statutory requirements.

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Project Management Group



Job Summary:

Job Description:

Join our team as Appraisal Engineer Refining - Castellon

We are in the search of an appraisal engineer who will be accountable to screen, prioritize and progress the most competitive business opportunities in the Refining space; and select safe and competitive project concepts that are robust to the technical and commercial risks.

Key Accountabilities:

Understand HSE expectations and standards; and demonstrate genuine commitment and safety leadership by articulating HSE goals, promoting inherently safer design and low carbon solutions and identifying major hazards/risks.

In the idea screening stage, lead cross-functional assessment of business opportunities to generate/maintain a justified, prioritized, balanced and doable project portfolio that fits within the capital frame; enables delivery of the asset strategy; sustains safe, compliant and reliable operations; protects/creates financial value; and advances the refinery towards carbon net zero.

Bias is towards screening more and killing early.In concept development stage, confirm business case viability of complex refinery projects and select a safe and competitive project concept (making the Tier-1 decisions) that is robust to the technical and commercial risks (i.e. no recycles or late kills) to progress into Optimize stage.

Bias is towards value over volume and delivery of standardized solutions that fit better to known and established fabrication and construction execution methods.

In Optimize stage, mature and improve scope of the selected concept for value (making the Tier-2 decisions) and initiate project handover to the delivery team upon finalizing the Statement of Requirements (SoR).

Support the delivery team to develop the Project Execution Plan (PEP), complete stage deliverables and set Define FM (Financial Memorandum) performance targets (informed by internal/external benchmarks).

Self-verify conformance against Project Common Process (PcP) requirements.

Assess project gate readiness and lead resolution of gaps identified during project Inter-stage Gate Reviews (ISGRs).

Engage Project Managers/Engineers early in Optimize stage to drive seamless/systematic project transition/handover and achieve readiness to enter Define stage.

Apply decision-quality/decision-analysis principles to address Tier-1/Tier-2 decisions.

Manage risks/uncertainties to inform decisions considering the full lifecycle and range of expected outcomes.

Access Subject Matter Experts across bp and industry, as required to inform decision-making.

Identifies and shares learning and best practices.

Develop strong relationships and collaborate with a wide range of functions/businesses that sponsor and support progression of project opportunities.

Manages and reports project cost, schedule, safety, and operability, along with any other significant metrics of project success.

What should you bring to this role?

Bachelor’s degree in engineering.

Minimum 5-10 years of experience in the oil & gas or refining & petrochemical industry preferably with demonstrable capability in project appraisal of Brownfield projects.

Self-starter; inclusive and respectful individual capable of building strong relationships, influencing and collaborating with others; understanding the big picture and driving focus on what matters; able to work with complex, ambiguous and limited data.

Relevant experience leading front-end stages of refining projects.

Experience with Refining

Good capability applying decision quality/decision analysis practices.

Advanced degree or PMP accreditation would be helpful.

We are a global team at bp, please, help us with submitting an English CV.



Travel Requirement

Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:



