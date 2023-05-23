This role is not eligible for relocation

No travel is expected with this role

Job summary

Responsible for providing engineering expertise under the direction of a Project Manager for delivering a substantial subset of a moderately complex project and directing contractors and for cross-discipline coordination with other project team members to ensure the technical integrity of the project and to complete assigned work activities across all phases of the project are delivered in accordance with BP, HSSE, and ethical standards and in compliance with all relevant statutory requirements.

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Project Management Group



Job Summary:

Responsible for providing engineering expertise under the direction of a Project Manager for delivering a substantial subset of a moderately complex project and directing contractors and for cross-discipline coordination with other project team members to ensure the technical integrity of the project and to complete assigned work activities across all phases of the project are delivered in accordance with BP, HSSE, and ethical standards and in compliance with all relevant statutory requirements.



Job Description:

Appraisal Engineer, Blue Hydrogen

We are in the search of an appraisal engineer who will be supporting the appraisal manager to develop a safe and competitive optimized Blue Hydrogen project concept that is robust to the technical and commercial risks.

This project has both green field standalone and brownfield scope integrated with one of our refineries and are required to protect/enhance value, create future value, and/or advance our existing assets towards net zero carbon.

In this role you will:

Understand expectations and standards; and demonstrate genuine commitment and safety leadership by articulating goals, promoting inherently safer design and low carbon solutions, and identifying major hazards/risks.

In the idea screening stage, lead cross-functional assessment of business opportunities to generate/maintain a justified, prioritized, balanced and doable project portfolio that fits within the capital frame; enables delivery of the asset strategy; sustains safe, compliant, and reliable operations; protects/creates financial value; and advances the refinery towards carbon net zero. Bias is towards screening more and killing early.

In concept development stage, confirm business case viability of complex refinery projects and select a safe and competitive project concept (making the Tier-1 decisions) that is robust to the technical and commercial risks to progress into Optimize stage. Bias is towards value over volume and delivery of standardized solutions that fit better to known and established fabrication and construction execution methods.

In Optimize stage, mature, and improve scope of the selected concept for value (making the Tier-2 decisions) and initiate project handover to the delivery team upon finalizing the Statement of Requirements.

Support the delivery team to develop the Project Execution Plan, complete stage deliverables and set Define Financial Memorandum performance targets (informed by internal/external benchmarks).

Self-verify conformance against Project Common Process requirements. Assess project gate readiness and lead resolution of gaps identified during project Inter-stage Gate Reviews.

Engage Project Managers/Engineers early in Optimize stage to drive seamless/systematic project transition/handover and achieve readiness to enter Define stage.

Apply decision-quality/decision-analysis principles to address Tier-1/Tier-2 decisions. Manage risks/uncertainties to inform decisions considering the full lifecycle and range of expected outcomes.

Access Subject Matter Experts across bp and industry, as required to inform decision-making. Identifies and shares learning and best practices.

Develop strong relationships and collaborate with a wide range of functions/businesses that sponsor and support progression of project opportunities.

Manages and reports project cost, schedule, safety, and operability, along with any other significant metrics of project success.

In this role we have the following requirements:

Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering

Minimum 5-10 years of experience in the oil & gas or refining & petrochemical industry preferably with demonstrable capability in project appraisal of Brownfield and Hydrogen projects.

Self-starter; inclusive and respectful individual capable of building strong relationships, influencing, and collaborating with others; understanding the big picture and driving focus on what matters; able to work with complex, ambiguous, and limited data.

Relevant experience leading front-end stages of Refining/Hydrogen projects. Experience with Refining/Hydrogen

Good capability applying decision quality/decision analysis practices.

Advanced degree or PMP accreditation would be helpful.

This position is office based at our central Dutch BP office near our BP Refinery - Europoort Rotterdam. Candidates must be in the possession of transport towards our location. The location can't be reached by public transport



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.