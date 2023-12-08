Entity:Production & Operations
Responsible for providing Process expertise to projects or operations, including maintenance, inspection and turnaround, proactively interacting with other disciplines, teams, subfunctions and contractors to systematically resolve problems and applying sound engineering judgement to drive integrated, pragmatic solutions focused on risk management, operating efficiency, defect elimination and standardisation.
The bp Solutions Site Projects organization is accountable for the development and delivery of projects on behalf of Refining. We are in the search of an appraisal engineer who will be accountable to screen, prioritize and progress the most competitive business opportunities in the Refining space; and select safe and competitive project concepts. Refining projects can be either green field standalone or brownfield integrated with one of our refineries and are required to protect/enhance value, build future value, and/or advance our existing assets towards net zero carbon. This role requires innovating, an agile attitude, striving under uncertainty and ambiguity, integrating diverse perspectives, learning and trying new ideas/technologies, using industry solutions, operating across traditional department boundaries, driving efficiency gains and building deep and dynamic partnerships with other stakeholders shape the future of our refinery assets
Bachelor’s Degree or equivalent experience in Engineering
How much do we pay?
$113,000 - $211,000 *Note that the pay range listed for this position is a genuinely expected and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting.
Negligible travel should be expected with this role
This role is not eligible for relocation
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
