Job summary

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Engineering Group



Job Summary:

Responsible for providing Process expertise to projects or operations, including maintenance, inspection and turnaround, proactively interacting with other disciplines, teams, subfunctions and contractors to systematically resolve problems and applying sound engineering judgement to drive integrated, pragmatic solutions focused on risk management, operating efficiency, defect elimination and standardisation.



Job Description:

The bp Solutions Site Projects organization is accountable for the development and delivery of projects on behalf of Refining. We are in the search of an appraisal engineer who will be accountable to screen, prioritize and progress the most competitive business opportunities in the Refining space; and select safe and competitive project concepts. Refining projects can be either green field standalone or brownfield integrated with one of our refineries and are required to protect/enhance value, build future value, and/or advance our existing assets towards net zero carbon. This role requires innovating, an agile attitude, striving under uncertainty and ambiguity, integrating diverse perspectives, learning and trying new ideas/technologies, using industry solutions, operating across traditional department boundaries, driving efficiency gains and building deep and dynamic partnerships with other stakeholders shape the future of our refinery assets



Key Accountabilities:

Understand HSE expectations and standards; and demonstrate genuine commitment and safety leadership by articulating HSE goals, promoting inherently safer design and low carbon solutions and identifying major hazards/risks.

In the concept screening stage (FEL 0), support multi-functional assessment of business opportunities to generate/maintain a justified, prioritized, balanced and doable project portfolio that fits within the capital frame; enables delivery of the asset strategy; sustains safe, compliant and reliable operations; protects/builds financial value; and advances the refinery towards carbon net zero.

In concept development stage (FEL 1), confirm viability of complex refinery projects and select a safe and competitive project concept (making the Tier-1 decisions) that is robust to the technical and commercial risks (i.e. no recycles or late kills) to progress into Optimize stage (FEL 2). Bias is towards value over volume and delivery of standardized solutions that fit better to known and established fabrication and construction execution methods.

In Optimize stage, mature and improve scope of the selected concept for value (making the Tier-2 decisions) and initiate project handover upon finalizing the Statement of Requirements (SoR). Support the delivery team to develop the Project Execution Plan (PEP), complete stage deliverables and set Define FM (Financial Memorandum) performance targets (advised by internal/external benchmarks).

Self-verify conformance against Project Common Process (PcP) requirements. Assess project gate readiness and lead resolution of gaps identified during project Inter-stage Gate Reviews (ISGRs).

Engage Project Managers/Engineers early in front-end-loading to drive project transition/handover and achieve readiness to enter Define stage.

Apply decision-quality/decision-analysis principles to address Tier-1/Tier-2 decisions. Manage risks/uncertainties to inform decisions considering the full lifecycle and range of expected outcomes.

Develop strong relationships and collaborate with a wide range of functions/businesses that sponsor and support progression of project opportunities.

Manages and reports project cost, schedule, safety, and operability, along with any other significant metrics of project success



Education:

Bachelor’s Degree or equivalent experience in Engineering



Essential Experience and Requirements:

Minimum 5-10 years of experience in the oil & gas or refining & petrochemical industry preferably with confirmed capability in project appraisal of Brownfield projects

Sound understanding of commercial and economic business drivers

Self-starter; inclusive and respectful individual capable of building strong relationships, influencing and collaborating; understanding the big picture and driving focus on what matters; able to work with sophisticated, ambiguous and limited data.



Desirable Criteria

Proven experience leading front-end stages of refining projects.

Experience with Refining

Good capability applying decision quality/decision analysis practices.

Engineering consultant/3rd party contractor management

Advanced degree or equivalent experience or PMP accreditation.



How much do we pay?

$113,000 - $211,000 *Note that the pay range listed for this position is a genuinely expected and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting.



Why bp?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and ambitious environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!



Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Application of hierarchy of control, Application of hierarchy of control, Asset health monitoring, Commercial acumen, Defect Elimination, Design case for safety, Design development and delivery, Design performance standards, Economic evaluation methodology, Emergency process isolation and shutdown systems, Environment and Social Impact Assessment, Facility layout, Fluid characterisation, Hazardous area classification, Hydraulics, Layer of Protection Analysis, Lean Practices, Major accident risk, Operational performance standards, Personal Safety, Plant Layout, Process and process safety design philosophies, Process control and automation, Process performance monitoring, Process safety assurance {+ 5 more}



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.