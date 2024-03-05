Relocation may be negotiable for this role

Production & Operations



Project Management Group



The Global Concept Development organization in P&O Projects is accountable for the delivery of the Pre-FID (FEL 0-FEL 2) global portfolio of resilient oil and gas projects, including decarbonizing opportunities on existing assets. Appraisal engineers are part of a central team for Global Concept Developments.



We are in the search of an Appraisal Engineer who will be accountable to screen, prioritize and progress the most competitive business opportunities in our portfolio; and select safe and competitive project concepts that are robust to the technical and commercial risks.



Projects are required to create future value, and/or advance our existing assets towards net zero carbon. They are typically complex projects, many with significant greenfield and brownfield scope.



This role requires innovating, an agile mentality, working and making decisions under uncertainty and ambiguity, integrating diverse perspectives, learning and trying new ideas/technologies, leveraging industry solutions, operating across traditional department boundaries, driving efficiency gains and building deep and dynamic partnerships with other partners to help shape the future of our business.



Please note that this role is open to applications from Azerbaijan only!



Understand HSE expectations and standards; and demonstrate genuine dedication and safety leadership by articulating HSE goals, promoting inherently safer design and low carbon solutions and identifying major hazards/risks.

In the concept screening stage (FEL 0), lead multi-functional assessment of business opportunities to generate a deliverable project portfolio that fits within the capital frame; enable delivery of the company strategy; sustains safe, compliant and reliable operations; protects/creates financial value; and advances bp’s aims to be a carbon net zero company. Bias is towards screening more and killing early.

In concept development stage (FEL 1), confirm business case viability of complex projects and select a safe and competitive project concept (making the Tier-1, system level, decisions) that is robust to the technical and commercial risks (i.e. no recycles or late kills) to progress into Optimize (FEL 2) stage. Bias is towards value over volume and delivery of standardized solutions that fit better to known and established fabrication and construction execution methods.

In Optimize stage, mature and improve scope of the selected concept for value (making the Tier-2, system optimization, decisions) and initiate project handover to the delivery team upon finalizing the Statement of Requirements (SoR). Support the delivery team to develop the Project Execution Plan (PEP), complete stage deliverables and set Define FM (Financial Memorandum) performance targets (informed by internal/external benchmarks).

Self-verify conformance against Common Process requirements. Assess project gate readiness and lead resolution of gaps identified during project Gate Reviews.

Engage Project Managers/Engineers early in post concept selection stage to drive seamless/systematic project transition/handover and achieve readiness to enter Define (FEL 3) stage.

Apply decision-quality/decision-analysis principles to address Tier-1/Tier-2 decisions. Manage risks/uncertainties to inform decisions considering the full lifecycle and range of expected outcomes.

Access Subject Matter Experts across bp and industry, as required to inform decision-making. Identifies and shares learning and best practices.

Develop positive relationships and collaborate with a wide range of functions/businesses that sponsor and support progression of project opportunities.

Manages and reports project progress, cost, schedule, safety, and operability, along with any other significant metrics of project success.



A minimum of a degree level qualification in technical or commercial areas.

Minimum 5-10 years of experience in the oil & gas industry preferably with proven capability in project appraisal/engineering/ management.

Self-starter; inclusive and respectful individual capable of building positive relationships, influencing and collaborating with others; understanding the big picture and driving focus on what matters.

Ability to work with complex, ambiguous and limited data.



Relevant experience leading/participating in front-end stages of projects.

Good capability applying decision quality/decision analysis practices.

APM/PMP accreditation.

Chartered or Professional Engineering accreditation.



We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.



There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and many others benefits! We operate a hybrid model with 60% from the office and 40% from home with flexibility as agreed with line management.



Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation may be negotiable for this role



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



