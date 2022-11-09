Appraisal Engineer (m/f/d)

Job summary

Gelsenkirchen



At bp, we have only one thing on our minds: the energy of tomorrow. We want to reimagine energy so that we are climate neutral by 2050 at the latest. And so that the world can be as well. To achieve this, we are rethinking energy and relying on the expertise and passion of our 70,000 employees worldwide, 4,600 of them in Germany. Every day, with the products and services of our bp, Aral and Castrol brands, they ensure energy and mobility for millions of people - today and in the future.



We are searching an appraisal engineer who will join our team at Gelsenkirchen/ Germany. Be accountable to screen, prioritize and progress the most competitive business opportunities in our refining entities. You will select the most fitting project concepts in terms of robustness to the technical and commercial risks.

Your tasks:

Understand HSE expectations and standards, and become the advocate of our HSE goals by promoting safer designs and better low carbon solutions

During the idea screening stage, you lead the assessment of business opportunities to generate a justified, prioritized, balanced and doable project portfolio

In the concept development stage, you will confirm business case viability of our sophisticated complex refinery projects and select the safest, most robust, and best commercial project concept to progress into Optimize stage (Tier-1 decisions).

In the Optimize stage, will demand you to mature and improve the scope of the selected concept for value (Tier-2 decisions) and initiate project handover to the delivery team. Once handed over, you will provide further support to develop the Project Execution Plan (PEP) and help to set Define FM (Financial Memorandum)

You will self-verify conformance against Project Common Process (PcP) requirements. Furthermore, you assess the project gate readiness and lead the resolution of gaps which were identified during project Inter-stage Gate Reviews (ISGRs).

Engage with a broad range of contributors like Project Managers and other Engineers early in Optimize stage to drive a systematic project transition and achieve readiness to enter Define stage.

Apply high quality principles to address Tier-1/Tier-2 decisions. Handle risks and uncertainties by making expertise-based decisions considering the full lifecycle and range of expected outcomes.

Communication with specialists across bp and the whole gas & oil industry, to deepen your expertise and underline your decision-making. Share your Knowledge with your colleagues.

Develop positive relationships and collaborate with a wide range of functions and businesses that sponsor and support progression of project opportunities.

Manage and report project costs, schedule, safety, and operability, along with any other significant metrics of project success.

Bachelors Degree in Engineering

Minimum 5-10 years of experience in the oil & gas industry preferably with confirmed capability in project appraisal of Brownfield projects

Advanced degree or PMP accreditation would be advantageous

Proven experience in leading front-end stages of refining projects is a plus

We search for an inclusive and respectful individual capable of building sustainable relationships

Influencing and collaborating with others is the key-challenge of this role. You must be capable of understanding the big picture of gas & oil projects and focus on what to prioritize

Experience of work with complex, ambiguous, and limited data.

Good judgement of project process in all stages

Good German skill are a plus but not an exclusion criteria