Appraisal Manager - CO2 Transport and Storage

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Project Management Group



Job Summary:

The New Energy organization in P&O Projects is accountable for the delivery of the Pre-FID (FEL0-FEL2) portfolio of Hydrogen Projects. We are in the search of an Appraisal Manager for the Mid West Integrated Energy Hub (MW IEH) Project, focusing on the CO2 Transport and Store scope of the Project.MW IEH project is a major project, integrated with the Whiting Refinery and includes the production of Blue Hydrogen, Carbon Capture, CO2 transportation and storage and decarbonisation, and is a key project in the bp Hydrogen and Aim 1 portfolios.Hydrogen projects are required to create future value, and/or advance our existing assets towards net zero carbon! They are typically complex projects, many with significant brownfield scope.This senior level leader role will be accountable to deliver the project scope in this area; and select safe and competitive project concepts that are robust to the technical and commercial risks. This role requires innovating, an agile approach, striving under uncertainty and ambiguity, integrating diverse perspectives, learning and trying new ideas/technologies, using industry solutions, operating across traditional department boundaries, driving efficiency gains and building deep and dynamic partnerships with other partners to help shape the future of our hydrogen business.



Job Description:

Essential Education:

Degree in Engineering or other relevant field

Essential Experience and Job Requirements:

Minimum of 10 years of experience in the oil & gas/refining/onshore pipelines/industrial gases industry preferably with demonstrable capability in project/ appraisal/engineering management .

Relevant experience leading/working on one or more Major Projects in the front end stages

Strong interpersonal, communication and influencing skills

Comfortable with structured decision making under uncertainty

Strong integrator across teams

Self-starter; inclusive and respectful individual capable of building strong relationships, influencing and collaborating with others; understanding the big picture and driving focus on what matters

Ability to work with complex, ambiguous and limited data.

Desirable Criteria:

CO2 systems and CO2 hazards experience

Cross-discipline networking and technical understanding

Good capability applying decision quality/decision analysis practices.

Chartered or Professional Engineering or PMP accreditation

Key Accountabilities:

Understand HSE expectations and standards; and demonstrate genuine commitment and safety leadership by articulating HSE goals, promoting inherently safer design and low carbon solutions and identifying major hazards/risks.

Lead the integration in multi-functional project teams between Engineering, Refinery, Subsurface (exploration and reservoir development), Wells, Procurement, Commercial and Finance teams to deliver opportunities at the front end stages of the capital value process whilst supporting or leading partner management external to the core project team.

Lead multi-functional assessment of business opportunities to generate a deliverable project portfolio that fits within the capital frame; enables delivery of the company strategy; sustains safe, compliant and reliable operations; protects/creates financial value; and advances bp’s aims to be a carbon net zero company. Bias is towards screening more and killing early.

In concept development stage (FEL 1), confirm business case viability of projects and select a safe and competitive concept (making the Tier-1, system level, decisions) that is robust to the technical and commercial risks (i.e. no recycles or late kills) to progress into Optimize (FEL 2) stage. Bias is towards value over volume and delivery of standardized solutions that fit better to known and established fabrication and construction execution methods.

In Optimize stage, mature and improve scope of the selected concept for value (making the Tier-2, system optimization, decisions) and initiate project handover to the delivery team upon finalizing the Statement of Requirements (SoR). Support the delivery team to develop the Project Execution Plan (PEP), complete stage deliverables and set Define FM (Financial Memorandum) performance targets (informed by internal/external benchmarks).

Self-verify conformance against Common Process requirements. Assess project gate readiness and lead resolution of gaps identified during project Gate Reviews.

Engage Project Managers/Engineers early in post concept selection stage to drive seamless/systematic project transition/handover and achieve readiness to enter Define (FEL 3) stage.

Apply decision-quality/decision-analysis principles to address Tier-1/Tier-2 decisions. Manage risks/uncertainties to inform decisions considering the full lifecycle and range of expected outcomes.

Why bp?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and ambitious environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!

BP operates in a hybrid model with 60% from the office and 40% from home with flexibility as agreed with line management.



Travel Requirement

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

Relocation may be negotiable for this role



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Change control, Commissioning, start-up and handover, Conflict Management, Construction, Cost estimating and cost control, Design development and delivery, Frameworks and methodologies, Governance arrangements, Performance management, Portfolio Management, Project and construction safety, Project execution planning, Project HSSE, Project Leadership, Project Team Management, Quality, Requirements Management, Reviews, Risk Management, Schedule and resources, Sourcing Management, Stakeholder Management, Strategy and business case, Supplier Relationship Management



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.