The hydrogen mobility business supports our long-haul, heavy-duty customers with a hydrogen offer that delivers them the best, decarbonized, total cost of operation (TCO) solutions.



The Pre-FEED Manager will be a member of the New Energy Team with accountability for delivering the hydrogen mobility portfolio through concept development and pre-FEED stages. The incumbent will be an integrator across all hydrogen mobility projects across all regions, with an initial focus on UK and Germany pilot facilitates and longer-term preparation for network deployment in both regions.



The incumbent will support the business development teams on hydrogen mobility projects globally and will maintain strong relationships with New Energy Projects team and with functional leadership (including in Projects, Engineering and Data) and their teams.



This role will be key in setting the pace and direction of the hydrogen mobility programme for bp.



Additionally, there is an opportunity to interface into Low Carbon Mobility Hub strategies in UK and German regions with the role acting as a key contributor to identifying and creating integration efficiencies.



The incumbent is expected to model the BP Leadership and Culture frame and bp’s Values & Behaviours necessary to deliver the best development concepts in support of bp’s strategy and the Project’s function’s priority of safe design and quality build.





Key accountabilities include:





Work with engineering teams to develop, deploy and prove necessary technologies to build bp capability and create a viable hydrogen mobility business

Deliver safe, cost effective and competitive projects, working with an integrated team within an internal matrix organisation as well as and external stakeholders

Maintain an in-depth view of the hydrogen mobility portfolio and lead concept development and pre-FEED stages of all projects across all regions

Contribute materially to integrated bp and consortia teams related to various government support pathways (e.g. funding opportunities) by resourcing the appropriate project and technical capabilities to meet requirements

Develop and own the Project’s function related central models developed by way of UK and German programmes which can be leveraged for the global Hydrogen Mobility portfolio where other regional teams are in action with similar development

Be the integrator across different hydrogen mobility project teams and plan and collaborate with incoming project teams to ensure seamless transition of approved projects to the pre-FEED or FEED stage

Plan the development of contracting, purchasing, and construction management/execution strategies in support of project concept selection and required project pace

Develop the project execution plan and manage and report project cost, schedule, safety, and operability, along with any other significant metrics of project success

Lead with an agile mindset and apply the agile values and principles to your working practices