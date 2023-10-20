Appraisal Manager - OSBL / Ref Integration

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Project Management Group



Job Summary:

The Appraisal Manager (AM) is a core role in our front-end projects organisation, accountable for delivering concept development (FEL1 through to FEL2) and supporting pre-projects and planning (e.g., FEL0, Area Development Plans). The AM will maintain a strong and productive GCD/NE relationship with the regional & business facing Appraisal General Manager /AM, functional leadership, and their teams. The AM role will be expected to lead some of our more strategic and sophisticated projects (>100MUSD), many with significant greenfield and brownfield scopes. The AM is expected to model the BP Leadership Expectations, Values & Behaviours and Mindsets necessary to deliver the best development concepts in support of bp’s strategy and the P&O-projects priority of safe design and quality build.This role requires innovating, an agile approach, working and making decisions under uncertainty and ambiguity, integrating diverse perspectives, learning and trying new insights/technologies, using industry solutions, operating across traditional department boundaries, driving efficiency gains and building deep and dynamic partnerships with other collaborators to help shape the future of our business.



Job Description:

bp is reimagining energy for people and our planet.

We provide heat, light and mobility to customers worldwide. We’re fundamentally redefining what we do, so we can reach net zero by 2050 or sooner. We also have a strong mission to help the whole world reach net zero too – working across our industry to improve people’s lives.

It’s crucial to us that the differences we see in the world around us are reflected in our workplace. Who you are is what counts, not where you’re from or how you live your life. A culture that values everyone benefits all of us. That’s why, to help our people thrive, we nurture a truly diverse and inclusive environment.

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?

Join our Production & Operations team and advance your career as an

Appraisal Manager

In this role You will:

Understand HSE expectations and standards; and demonstrate genuine commitment and safety leadership by articulating HSE goals, promoting inherently safer design and low carbon solutions and identifying major hazards/risks.

Lead the integration in across different project teams between multiple technical and commercial fields to deliver opportunities at the front end stages of the capital value process whilst supporting or leading the customer management external to the core project team;

At a portfolio level, support region/business facing appraisal community to develop an in-depth portfolio wide view of the potential hopper of opportunities and work with the various subject area specialists to appropriately staff opportunity progression fostering an agile and collaborative working environment that energizes the team and enables everyone to be the best they can be and bring their whole selves to work.

In the concept screening stage (FEL 0), lead cross-functional assessment of business opportunities to generate a deliverable project portfolio that fits within the capital frame; enables delivery of the company strategy; sustains safe, compliant, and reliable operations; protects/creates financial value; and advances bp’s aims to be a carbon net zero company. Bias is towards screening more and killing early.

In concept development stage (FEL 1), confirm business case viability of sophisticated projects and select a safe and competitive project concept (making the Tier-1, system level, decisions) that is robust to the technical and commercial risks (i.e. no recycles or late kills) to progress into Optimize (FEL 2) stage. Bias is towards value over volume and delivery of standardized solutions that fit better to known and established fabrication and construction execution methods.

In Optimize stage, mature, and improve scope of the selected concept for value (making the Tier-2, system optimization, decisions) and initiate project handover to the delivery team upon finalizing the Statement of Requirements (SoR). Support the delivery team to develop the Project Execution Plan (PEP), complete stage deliverables and set Define FM (Financial Memorandum) performance targets (advised by internal/external benchmarks).

Self-verify conformance against Common Process requirements. Assess project gate readiness and lead resolution of gaps identified during project Gate Reviews.

Engage Project Managers/Engineers early in post concept selection stage to drive seamless/systematic project transition/handover and achieve readiness to enter Define (FEL 3) stage.

Apply decision-quality/decision-analysis principles to address Tier-1/Tier-2 decisions. Manage risks/uncertainties to advise decisions considering the full lifecycle and range of expected outcomes.

Access Subject Matter Experts across bp and industry, as required to advise decision-making. Identifies and shares learning and standard processes.

Develop strong relationships and collaborate with a wide range of functions/businesses that sponsor and support progression of project opportunities.

Manages and reports project progress, cost, schedule, safety, and operability, along with any other significant metrics of project success.

What You will need to be successful:

A minimum of a Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering or other relevant field

Demonstrated experience (minimum 10-15 years) in the oil & gas industry/ Energy preferably with demonstrable capability in project appraisal/engineering/ management

Experience working on one or more Major Projects in the front-end stages

Must have strong interpersonal, communication and influencing skills

Comfortable with structured decision making under uncertainty

Strong integrator across subject areas

Self-starter; inclusive and respectful individual capable of building strong relationships, influencing and collaborating with others; understanding the big picture and driving focus on what matters

Ability to work with complex, ambiguous, and limited data.

Clear understanding of sources of value and risk in major capital projects

Desirable criteria:

Experience in one or more new energy spaces such as, Hydrogen, mobility, CCUS, renewables

Cross-discipline networking and technical understanding

Proven experience leading/participating in front-end stages of projects.

Good capability applying decision quality/decision analysis practices.

APM/PMP accreditation.

Chartered or Professional Engineering accreditation

Why join us:

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and ambitious environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, excellent retirement benefits, among others!



Travel Requirement

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Change control, Commissioning, start-up and handover, Conflict Management, Construction, Cost estimating and cost control, Design development and delivery, Frameworks and methodologies, Governance arrangements, Performance management, Portfolio Management, Project and construction safety, Project execution planning, Project HSSE, Project Leadership, Project Team Management, Quality, Requirements Management, Reviews, Risk Management, Schedule and resources, Sourcing Management, Stakeholder Management, Strategy and business case, Supplier Relationship Management



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.