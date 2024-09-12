Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role

Trading & Shipping



Engineering Group



Job Description – Appraisal Project Manager

We are looking for an Appraisal Project Manager to join our team! This individual will play an integral role in collaborating with different functions of the business. The position will oversee the commercial set-up of utility and pipeline interconnects including manage the end-to-end delivery of each for the development of RNG projects. Responsible for land acquisition and rezoning activities for Archaea Energy.

The Appraisal Project Manager will be an integral part of the Development organization, reporting to the VP of Project Appraisal.

Manage land acquisition and rezoning activities for biogas projects (i.e. purchasing land, negotiating easements, securing temporary access agreements, supervise contractors performing land acquisition and rezoning)

Manage electric utility interconnects, tasks include initiating and reviewing power studies, obtaining electric utility agreements, and oversight for utility project delivery

Manage pipeline interconnects for biogas projects through all phases of project development with emphasis on contract, performance, and interface management.

Provide contract and interface management for third party interconnect contracts critical to RNG delivery.

10+ years of proven experience in project management,

Bachelor’s degree in construction management, construction administration, architecture, engineering, or related field.

Experienced with the US onshore interconnect major players, and adept at contract interfaces and contract management

Solid understanding of all facets of the project management and construction process.

Excellent time and project management skills.

Ability to plan and see the bigger picture.

Skilled negotiator.



Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



