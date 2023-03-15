Aral Brand Visuals Advisor (m/f/d)

Job summary

To join our team in Bochum



Aral is one of the leading petrol stations in Europe and No.1 in Germany. With around 2,400 petrol stations, Aral is the most important player in the European petrol station market. Since 1898, this quality supplier of fuels and lubricants is based in Bochum and invented the world's first super fuel in 1924, composed of aromatics and aliphatics – hence the company name "Aral".



Since 2002, Aral is bp's petrol station brand in Germany, offering a broad range of high-quality products, for example available at our many REWE To Go shops. As the leading provider of high-performance ultrafast charging points, known under the e-mobility brand "Aral pulse", Aral is setting the paths to achieve our net zero ambition.



The purpose of the role is: Center of expertise & Single point of accountability for ARAL brand visual standard. Securing Interface between Global bp brand & Comms team and local marketing team. Accountable for compliant execution of Aral visual standards across Europe (Germany and other countries using Aral brand (Luxemburg).



The role is part of M&C Marketing Europe organisation and will be reporting to Brand & Comms Manager for Germany.

Your tasks:

Managing visual standards for Aral brand for Germany and Luxembourg including development of design guidelines and templates for local markets.

Focal point for local marketing teams and agencies for all Aral brand related questions.

Managing visual standards for PetitBistro brand for Germany and Luxembourg including development of design guidelines and templates for local markets.

Managing the relationship and SPA for relevant design agencies for the brands mentioned above. Accountable for agency performance measurement.

Responsible for managing and controlling of brand visuals annual budget.

Support the Brand and Communications manager for Germany in all brand enhancements as well as special projects on request such as e.g. cobranding for strategic partnerships (REWE To Go, PAYBACK, Merkur, MyAuchan…)

Completed business administration (diploma/master) studies, ideally with a focus on Brand & Communications Management, Digital Marketing

Min 5 years of Marketing experience is essential

Knowledge of Brand management is essential

Experience in B2C /B2B, retail and coordination and managing of 3rd party agencies

Project management: skillful essential

Health& Safety – knows right behavior and is able to coach people in right HSSE behavior

Very good knowledge of MS Office, SAP

Very good communicational skills, knows how to deal with different cultures

Open minded, solution driven and helping/supporting mode

Autonomous, likes to get things delivered on time

Ability to multitask and work within tight deadlines

High level of interpersonal and team-working skills

Good communication at all levels within and outside of BP

Experience in food implementation

Strong internal and external relationship builder

Strong in dealing with change management

German native; English essential