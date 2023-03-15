Aral Brand Visuals Advisor (m/f/d)

To join our team in Bochum
Aral is one of the leading petrol stations in Europe and No.1 in Germany. With around 2,400 petrol stations, Aral is the most important player in the European petrol station market. Since 1898, this quality supplier of fuels and lubricants is based in Bochum and invented the world's first super fuel in 1924, composed of aromatics and aliphatics – hence the company name "Aral".
Since 2002, Aral is bp's petrol station brand in Germany, offering a broad range of high-quality products, for example available at our many REWE To Go shops. As the leading provider of high-performance ultrafast charging points, known under the e-mobility brand "Aral pulse", Aral is setting the paths to achieve our net zero ambition.
The purpose of the role is: Center of expertise & Single point of accountability for ARAL brand visual standard. Securing Interface between Global bp brand & Comms team and local marketing team. Accountable for compliant execution of Aral visual standards across Europe (Germany and other countries using Aral brand (Luxemburg).
The role is part of M&C Marketing Europe organisation and will be reporting to Brand & Comms Manager for Germany.
Your tasks: