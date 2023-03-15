Site traffic information and cookies

We use cookies to collect and analyse information on our site's performance and to enable the site to function. Cookies also allow us and our partners to show you relevant ads when you visit our site and other 3rd party websites, including social networks. You can choose to allow all cookies by clicking ‘Allow all’ or manage them individually by clicking ‘Manage cookie preferences,’ where you will also find more information.

Manage cookie preferences

  1. Home
  2. Careers
  3. Jobs at bp
  4. Aral Brand Visuals Advisor (m/f/d)

Aral Brand Visuals Advisor (m/f/d)

Aral Brand Visuals Advisor (m/f/d)

  • Location Germany - North Rhine-Westphalia - Bochum
  • Travel required Yes - up to 10%
  • Job category Marketing Group
  • Relocation available No
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code 146200BR
  • Experience level Intermediate
Apply Search all jobs at bp

Job summary

To join our team in Bochum

Aral is one of the leading petrol stations in Europe and No.1 in Germany. With around 2,400 petrol stations, Aral is the most important player in the European petrol station market. Since 1898, this quality supplier of fuels and lubricants is based in Bochum and invented the world's first super fuel in 1924, composed of aromatics and aliphatics – hence the company name "Aral".

Since 2002, Aral is bp's petrol station brand in Germany, offering a broad range of high-quality products, for example available at our many REWE To Go shops. As the leading provider of high-performance ultrafast charging points, known under the e-mobility brand "Aral pulse", Aral is setting the paths to achieve our net zero ambition.

The purpose of the role is: Center of expertise & Single point of accountability for ARAL brand visual standard. Securing Interface between Global bp brand & Comms team and local marketing team. Accountable for compliant execution of Aral visual standards across Europe (Germany and other countries using Aral brand (Luxemburg).

The role is part of M&C Marketing Europe organisation and will be reporting to Brand & Comms Manager for Germany.

Your tasks:

  • Managing visual standards for Aral brand for Germany and Luxembourg including development of design guidelines and templates for local markets.
  • Focal point for local marketing teams and agencies for all Aral brand related questions.
  • Managing visual standards for PetitBistro brand for Germany and Luxembourg including development of design guidelines and templates for local markets.
  • Managing the relationship and SPA for relevant design agencies for the brands mentioned above. Accountable for agency performance measurement.
  • Responsible for managing and controlling of brand visuals annual budget.
  • Support the Brand and Communications manager for Germany in all brand enhancements as well as special projects on request such as e.g. cobranding for strategic partnerships (REWE To Go, PAYBACK, Merkur, MyAuchan…)
Our requirements:
  • Completed business administration (diploma/master) studies, ideally with a focus on Brand & Communications Management, Digital Marketing
  • Min 5 years of Marketing experience is essential
  • Knowledge of Brand management is essential
  • Experience in B2C /B2B, retail and coordination and managing of 3rd party agencies
  • Project management: skillful essential
  • Health& Safety – knows right behavior and is able to coach people in right HSSE behavior
  • Very good knowledge of MS Office, SAP
  • Very good communicational skills, knows how to deal with different cultures
  • Open minded, solution driven and helping/supporting mode
  • Autonomous, likes to get things delivered on time
  • Ability to multitask and work within tight deadlines
  • High level of interpersonal and team-working skills
  • Good communication at all levels within and outside of BP
  • Experience in food implementation
  • Strong internal and external relationship builder
  • Strong in dealing with change management
  • German native; English essential
What we offer:
  • A team-oriented, agile working environment in which we promote and live diversity
  • Family-friendly, flexible, and mobile working options, 30 days of recreational leave and special work-life balance programs
  • Attractive remuneration and special benefits such as bonus and subsidized share programs, group accident insurance, company pension scheme, subsidized canteen/bistro, subsidized Aral fuel card
  • Flexible working options in the office and remotely (hybrid working)
  • Structured onboarding program incl. buddy support
  • Opportunity to build a long-term professional career (also internationally) and expand skills through a variety of internal and external development programs
  • Doubling of employees' private donations to charitable organizations, we reward voluntary time commitment
  • Employees can offset their personal carbon footprint; we also double this amount
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, color, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status.

Apply Search all jobs at bp