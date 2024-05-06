Aral Marketing Specialist

This role is not eligible for relocation

Up to 50% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Marketing Group



Job Description:

Job Purpose

The Marketing Specialist will provide support for ARAL brands total growth including brand, product, activation, and social media campaign.

Key Accountabilities:

Lead brand building work for ARAL in China by leveraging global team, assets and local resources.

Design product portfolio strategy and design clear value chain with PM support to optimize total GM growth.

Design product offer and value selling messages and activate commercial campaign program with distribution partner and sales team.

Design and launch social media programs with agency and in house resource to enhance the brand position.

Requirements:

Education

University degree or equivalent experience in Marketing or related field

Experience

Minimum 5 years experience in Marketing

Experience of working in a matrix organization

Lubricants experience desirable but not crucial

Strong project management, interpersonal and communication skills

Evidence of effective networking and relationship building skills both internally and externally

High degree of personal impact

Why join us?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life! These benefits can include flexible working options, paid parental leave policy among others!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



Travel Requirement

Relocation Assistance:

Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Advocacy, Brand Management, Commercial Acumen, Customer Segmentation, Generating customer insights, Listening, Offer and product knowledge, Offer Development, Sector, market, customer and competitor understanding, Translating strategy into plans



Legal Disclaimer:

