Architecture is a collaborative discipline, and it plays a critical role in the integration of our businesses. Architects connect all the digital disciplines and the consumers and procurers of IT, to create an integrated, flexible, effective IT architecture for bp.



This role is within our Wells and Subsurface Architecture team which is responsible for architecting solutions to support the Wells and Subsurface business on core platforms such as Azure, Salesforce/Power Platform, Mulesoft etc. The activity area this role will focus on is Advanced Analytics providing solutions, promoting best practice and working with our dataWorx teams to deliver robust and cost-effective solution architectures based on their data products/services.

Key Accountabilities

You are an excellent technologist, you have a passion for understanding and learning. You will bring good hands-on skills in key technologies, and an ability to rapidly assess new technologies with a commercial mindset .

You will guide squads delivering solutions, on data products/services owned by our dataWorx teams, through the definition and promotion of architecture principles and standards, designing solution architectures and encouraging the consumption of common data/objects to accelerate.

You are a key point of contact for the dataWorx squads encouraging best practice and setting architecture standards for varied Azure native products.

You will engage with stakeholders to understand their product vision, roadmaps and technical gaps enabling you to identify opportunities to improve and/or alignment to our architectural principles.

You will work with our vendors to drive bp’s requirements and influence product roadmaps.

You will act as a point of escalation to product squads, mediating and resolving technical related conflicts.

You will play an integral role in building capability in the architecture community while demonstrating your leadership values through delegation, motivation and trust.

The safety of our people and our customers is our highest priority. You will advocate and help ensure our architectures, designs and processes enhance a culture of operational safety and improve our digital security.

Essential Experience and Job Requirements:

A Bachelor's (or higher) degree, ideally in Computer Science, MIS/IT, Mathematics, hard science or equivalent work experience.

A confirmed background in architecture with real-world experience of architecting, designing, and delivering large IT projects on Azure.

You love envisaging the art of the possible, motivated and self-driven in making that a reality.

Deep-seated functional knowledge of key technology sets. You are comfortable rolling up your sleeves, getting involved, and diving into delivery challenges.

A proven grasp of architecture development and design thinking in an agile environment. You can work in fast-paced, high-demand and delivery-oriented environments and able to adapt approach and style to meet shifting priorities.

Experienced in building and leading a tight-knit delivery team, you accomplish exceptional project outcomes in a respectful and supportive culture.

You are experienced in developing others to build architecture capability across an organization

You have good interpersonal skills including the ability to relate complex topics in simple and accessible language.

You have technical proficiency in one or more of the following Azure Technologies Azure Data Factory Databricks Logic App SQL Server Azure ML Log Analytics

You have had exposure to adjacent technology domains such as other platforms, networks, and cyber security.

Desirable criteria

Microsoft Certified: Azure Solutions Architect Expert

Microsoft Azure data engineering / solution certifications

TOGAF or similar architecture qualification

