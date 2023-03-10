Role Synopsis
Architecture is a collaborative discipline, and it plays a critical role in the integration of our businesses. Architects connect all the digital disciplines and the consumers and procurers of IT, to create an integrated, flexible, effective IT architecture for bp.
This role is within our Wells and Subsurface Architecture team which is responsible for architecting solutions to support the Wells and Subsurface business on core platforms such as Azure, Salesforce/Power Platform, Mulesoft etc. The activity area this role will focus on is Advanced Analytics providing solutions, promoting best practice and working with our dataWorx teams to deliver robust and cost-effective solution architectures based on their data products/services.
Key Accountabilities
Key Accountabilities