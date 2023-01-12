Job summary

.

BP has embarked on an ambitious plan to modernize and transform using digital technologies to drive efficiency, effective and new business models.



You are the architecture specialist for one of our projects or services. A technologist at heart, you are passionate about planning and building compelling services and products. You will work as part of a project delivery team to deliver robust and cost-effective IT solutions. You will also stay ahead of innovative technologies and demonstrate your understanding through effective and rapid delivery. The choices you make will define the fitness for purpose of our IT capabilities and ultimately the success of our business.



Essential Education

A Bachelor's (or higher) degree, ideally in Computer Science, MIS/IT, Mathematics, hard science or equivalent work experience.



Essential Experience and Job Requirements

A confirmed background in architecture with real-world experience of designing and delivering IT projects. You love envisaging the art of the possible and making that a reality.

Functional knowledge of key technology sets. You are comfortable rolling up your sleeves, getting involved, and diving into delivery challenges.

Experience as part of a tight-knit delivery team. You accomplish exceptional project outcomes in a respectful and supportive culture.

A proven grasp of architecture development and design thinking in an Agile environment. You adapt delivery techniques to drive outstanding project delivery.

Technical capability:

This scale serves as a guide for the expected proficiency for this role:

1 - Awareness - Fundamental awareness of subject area

2 - Basic - Limited experience in subject area

3 - Skilful - Experienced practitioner of subject area

4 - Mastery - Deep subject matter expertise

5 - Expert - Leading Authority in the subject area

Primary:

Requirements Definition and Management (2)

Solution Architecture (3)

Technical Specialism (2)

Integration (1)

Creativity and Innovation (2)

Agile Core Practices (2)

Secondary:

Emerging Technology Monitoring (2)

Systems Design (3)

User Experience Analysis (1)

Risk Management (1)

Capacity Management (2)

Network Design (1)

Data specific:

Information Assurance (2)

Data Analysis (2)

Database Design (1)

Leadership and EQ:

You embrace a culture of change and agility, evolving continuously, adapting to our changing world.

You are an effective team player, looking beyond your own area/organizational boundaries to consider the bigger picture and/or perspective of others, while applying cultural sensitivity

You are self-aware and actively seek input from others on impact and effectiveness.

You apply judgment and common sense – you’re able to use insight and good judgment to enable commercially sound, efficient and pragmatic decisions and solutions and to respond to situations as they arise.

Manager Expectations

Provide ongoing feedback to your employee tree, both formally and informally, with the aim of supporting their performance and development within the Chapter

Coach and mentor to help build domain experience amongst peers

Be responsible for Chapter member’s personal development and the management of performance reviews

Contribute to relevant supply and demand conversations, to adequately staff squads with appropriately skilled employees

Assess candidates as part of the Talent Acquisition process, interviewing to identify future IT&S talent

Desirable Criteria