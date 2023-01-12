.
BP has embarked on an ambitious plan to modernize and transform using digital technologies to drive efficiency, effective and new business models.
You are the architecture specialist for one of our projects or services. A technologist at heart, you are passionate about planning and building compelling services and products. You will work as part of a project delivery team to deliver robust and cost-effective IT solutions. You will also stay ahead of innovative technologies and demonstrate your understanding through effective and rapid delivery. The choices you make will define the fitness for purpose of our IT capabilities and ultimately the success of our business.
Essential Education
A Bachelor's (or higher) degree, ideally in Computer Science, MIS/IT, Mathematics, hard science or equivalent work experience.
Essential Experience and Job Requirements