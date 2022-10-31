Job summary

You will be part of bp’s Data & Analytics Platform organisation, the group responsible for the platforms and services that underpin bp’s data supply chain. The portfolio covers technologies that support the life cycle of critical data products in bp, bringing together data producers and consumers through enablement and industrial scale operations of data ingestion, processing, storage and publishing, including data visualisation, advanced analytics, data science and data discovery platforms.



For this role specifically, you will be a part of the Knowledge & Data Stores team, focused on knowledge management and mining. This is an exciting opportunity to innovate and reimagine how we share knowledge with our employees and enable greater levels of productivity. This will involve architecting and designing the necessary knowledge search and mining platform to collect and process unstructured data (as well as structured data) in order to provide visibility and insights to our end users. The ultimate objective is to create a knowledge sharing system which would allow easy federation of multiple existing knowledge sources, without having to rebuild them. You need to be an expert in AI language and knowledge representation who investigates a particular problem, determines important concepts, and creates correct and efficient representations of the objects and relations.







FORMAL EDUCATION

A Bachelor's (or higher) degree, ideally in Computer Science, MIS/IT, Mathematics, hard science, or equivalent work experience.

ESSENTIAL EXPERIENCE AND COMPETENCIES

Experience in knowledge engineering capabilities providing an understanding from data / information, including knowledge mining of structured and unstructured content, knowledge graphs / repositories described by an ontology, and enterprise search.

Experience in information architecture and data engineering / management processes, including data governance / modelling techniques and tools, and data engineering / processing methods and technologies.

Experience in data analytics and data science architectures, including business intelligence, machine learning pipelines and modelling, and associated technologies.

A confirmed background in architecture with real-world experience of architecting, designing, and delivering transformational IT projects. You love envisaging the art of the possible and making that a reality.

Deep-seated functional knowledge of key technology sets. You are comfortable rolling up your sleeves, getting involved, and diving into delivery challenges.

Experience in being part of a tight-knit delivery team. You accomplish exceptional project outcomes in a respectful and supportive culture.

A proven grasp of architecture development and design thinking in an agile environment. You adapt delivery techniques to drive outstanding project delivery.

The ability to relate complex topics in simple and accessible language.