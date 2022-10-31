You will be part of bp’s Data & Analytics Platform organisation, the group responsible for the platforms and services that underpin bp’s data supply chain. The portfolio covers technologies that support the life cycle of critical data products in bp, bringing together data producers and consumers through enablement and industrial scale operations of data ingestion, processing, storage and publishing, including data visualisation, advanced analytics, data science and data discovery platforms.
For this role specifically, you will be a part of the Knowledge & Data Stores team, focused on knowledge management and mining. This is an exciting opportunity to innovate and reimagine how we share knowledge with our employees and enable greater levels of productivity. This will involve architecting and designing the necessary knowledge search and mining platform to collect and process unstructured data (as well as structured data) in order to provide visibility and insights to our end users. The ultimate objective is to create a knowledge sharing system which would allow easy federation of multiple existing knowledge sources, without having to rebuild them. You need to be an expert in AI language and knowledge representation who investigates a particular problem, determines important concepts, and creates correct and efficient representations of the objects and relations.
FORMAL EDUCATION
A Bachelor's (or higher) degree, ideally in Computer Science, MIS/IT, Mathematics, hard science, or equivalent work experience.
ESSENTIAL EXPERIENCE AND COMPETENCIES