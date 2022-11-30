Job summary

Responsible for delivering strategy architecture and planning activities for the specialism, supporting related operating practices and processes and effective implementation of relevant standards, liaising with stakeholders and providing advanced knowledge and advice to support wider business goals. Specialisms: Segment Architecture; Enterprise Architecture; Solution Architecture; Strategy.

Context And Responsibilities Of Role:

BP are on a journey to become a digital leader and we are transforming the way we work to embrace digital capabilities and talent.

A key area of focus is how we get the most from developing artificial intelligence technologies, including machine learning, deep learning, and knowledge engineering.

The Solution Architect for AI/ML/Data Science will be accountable for the strategic architecture vision, roadmaps and adoption of these technologies across the product portfolios.

The Solution Architect will work closely with business stakeholders to help them understand the applicability of technologies and help with use case development and proof of concept / proof of value execution.



Key responsibilities will include:

• You will be a key point of contact and architecture design authority for the AI services, machine learning and data science strategic solutions across product teams, selecting new technologies, defining architecture principles and standards, designing solutions, including integration with related ecosystems such as robotics and digital twin.

• You will be encouraging best practice, standards and promote reusability in solution architectures using Azure Machine Learning Services, Azure Cognitive Services, Azure Machine Teaching and Azure data platform services (IoT, DataBricks, Synapse, ADX etc) and identifying 3rd Party solutions to supplement where there’s missing capability in the Azure platform.



Role Deliverables

- Define technology decisions and end to end solution architecture for AI/ML products in the Intelligent Operations portfolio

- Support architects/engineers to adopt AI/ML services within new/existing products

- Run and take part in architectural solution definition meetings, documenting and reviewing Key Design Decisions, producing architecture documentation meeting the needs of stakeholders at different levels

- Work across a diverse range of key stakeholders to engage and support, and their associated priorities

- Able to work in fast-paced, high-demand and delivery-oriented environments and able to adapt approach and style to meet shifting priorities

- Evangelise AI/ML architectural best practices and identify new opportunities on standardising product capabilities through reusability

- Work with the platform engineers, data engineers and software engineers conveying the architecture for the program and ensuring adherence to the technology principles



Experience And Knowledge Required Including Specific Functional, Product Or Domain Expertise



Essential

• TOGAF Certification or similar architecture qualification

• 4+ years Architecture Development Experience

• Proven experience of architecting large and complex digital solutions with multiple systems, data integration and visualization components.

• Experience in business analysis, vendor management and Azure DevOps

• Experience in Azure cloud services – Azure Cognitive Services and Azure Machine Learning Service

• Experience in authoring and reviewing architecture key design decisions, architecture description

• Experience in managing architecture risks and maintaining a mitigation plan



Desirable

• Microsoft Certified: Azure Solutions Architect Expert

• Microsoft Certified: Azure AI Engineer Associate

• Understanding of energy production and manufacturing value chains

• Understanding of plant maintenance, work management and engineering processes

• Understanding of big data platforms, data warehouses and data integration methodologies