Job summary

Grade GResponsible for delivering strategy architecture and planning activities for the specialism, supporting related operating practices and processes and effective implementation of relevant standards, liaising with stakeholders and providing advanced knowledge and advice to support wider business goals. Specialisms: Segment Architecture; Enterprise Architecture; Solution Architecture; Strategy.

Key Accountabilities

Team: You lead a delivery team directly or by influence. You will play an integral role in building the team’s skillset while demonstrating your leadership values through delegation, motivation and trust. You will not just lead, but "do".



Relationships: You will build strong relationships across the business and IT. You will understand the long-term needs of the solution you are developing, and enable delivery by building a rapport with team members both inside and outside of bp.



Architecture: You rigorously develop solution architectures, seeking practical solutions that optimize and re-use capabilities, align with technology best practices, drive adoption of core platforms, and support strategic architecture principles. You will care passionately about the integrity of the IT capabilities you develop. You will be responsible for designing and building solutions that best meet the business needs and are aligned with the IT strategy and roadmaps.



Essential Education

• A Bachelor's (or higher) degree, ideally in Computer Science, MIS/IT, Mathematics, hard science or equivalent work experience.



Essential Experience and Job Requirements

• A proven grasp of solution architecture development and design thinking in an agile environment. You adapt delivery techniques to drive outstanding project delivery.

• Experience developing others to build architecture capability across an organization

• Experience migrating and transforming on premise legacy applications to cloud platforms

• Understanding and experience with cloud and integration platforms. An understanding of best practices related to API led integration patterns

• Experience working with and developing digital products on major application development platforms especially Azure



PLUS

• You have had exposure to adjacent technology domains such as other platforms, networks, and cyber security.

Technical capability:

Essential:

• Cloud Architecture (Azure)

• Enterprise & Platform Architecture

• Requirements Definition and Management

• Solution Architecture

• Technical Specialism

• Professional Development

• Systems Integration

• Innovation

Desirable:

• Azure Data Services

• Graph Data Platforms

• Data Analysis

• Database Design

• Emerging Technology Monitoring

• Systems Design

• User Experience Analysis

• Systems Development Management

• IT Strategy and Planning

• Business Analysis and Modelling



Leadership and EQ:

• You notice morale within your team and work to positively influence this.

• You apply judgment and common sense at scale – you’re able to use insight and good judgment to deliver commercially sound, efficient and pragmatic decisions and solutions, and to respond to situations as they arise.

• You comply with bp's Code of Conduct and demonstrate strong leadership of bp's Leadership Expectations and Values & Behaviours.



Desirable Criteria

• Defined and managed reference architectures.

• Oil & Gas experience