Responsible for supporting software / platform engineering activities (depending on specialism), working with users to capture requirements, using sound technical capabilities to lead the design, development and maintenance of the relevant systems and ensuring compliance with the relevant standards. Specialisms: Software Engineering; Platform Engineering.
BP pulse provides Electric Vehicle Charging equipment for use in Home, Workplace and Public environments. We own and operate the UK’s largest charging network (Polar) and have over 50,000 home chargers installed in domestic properties.
A solutions architect will be required to create and articulate solutions that meet functional and non-functional requirements encompassing the business, application, and infrastructure elements of the solution. Also expected to retain the technical lead role for a change activity until it is implemented and successfully transitioned into production
bp pulse will play a critical role in supporting BP’s ambition to achieve “Net Zero by 2050”. We are
seeking talented and enthusiastic engineers to make this happen.
Key Accountabilities
Architect highly scalable, available secure and elastic solutions implementing industry best practices and latest technologies using microservices pattern
Be part of multiple teams responsible for microservices coaching developers and testers
Manage diverse requirements, negotiate and effectively articulate rationale and vision behind technical decisions that support the business
Evaluate design options and identify gaps along with recommendations to address
Partner closely with product managers and business analysts to align product architecture with business needs
Ensure relevant technical strategies, policies, standards and practices are applied correctly across products and services
Partner with DevOps teams to operationalize the product deliveries
Working knowledge of architecting and building microservices using multiple technology stack. Proficient in RESTFul APIs, API Gateways, Microservices communications, relational/NOSQL DB, Devops methodologies and tools
Essential Education:
Degree or equivalent qualification (preferred)
5+ years of work experience as a Solution architect
Knowledge of multiple front-end languages and libraries (e.g. HTML/ CSS, JavaScript, XML, jQuery, React, Node)
Knowledge of multiple back-end languages (e.g. Ruby, GoLang, Python, Node)
Knowledge of common JavaScript frameworks (e.g. Angular, React, Node.js)
Knowledge in AWS & microservice infrastructure (Serverless, Lambda, Kubernetes, containers...)
Knowledge of different visual representation of architecture (draw.io, Visio etc)
TOGAF/AWS architect certifications (preferred)
Essential Experience and Job Requirements:
Deep understanding of Application, infrastructure, security architecture and non-functional aspects of architecture
Expert level skills in API and microservices based architecture implementation
Experience with Agile and DevSecOps methodologies
Good understanding of latest cloud computing and data technologies, business drivers, emerging computing trends and deployment options
Ability to communicate solutions, ideas, suggestions to a variety of stakeholders effectively (verbal and written)
Excellent communication and teamwork skills
Great attention to detail and organisational skills
Amazing team player with a focus on the customer
Ability to multitask, prioritize projects, and communicate progress and expected milestones
Outstanding analytical and problem-solving skills
Strong communication, time-management, and process management skills
Interact with Product & RnD organisation
Connect with wider BP stakeholders and business units, Group IT and 3rd party organisations/partners
Desirable criteria
Experience of architecting customer-facing digital products
Emerging Technology Monitoring
n/a