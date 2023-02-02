Job summary

Responsible for supporting software / platform engineering activities (depending on specialism), working with users to capture requirements, using sound technical capabilities to lead the design, development and maintenance of the relevant systems and ensuring compliance with the relevant standards. Specialisms: Software Engineering; Platform Engineering.

BP pulse provides Electric Vehicle Charging equipment for use in Home, Workplace and Public environments. We own and operate the UK’s largest charging network (Polar) and have over 50,000 home chargers installed in domestic properties.

A solutions architect will be required to create and articulate solutions that meet functional and non-functional requirements encompassing the business, application, and infrastructure elements of the solution. Also expected to retain the technical lead role for a change activity until it is implemented and successfully transitioned into production

bp pulse will play a critical role in supporting BP’s ambition to achieve “Net Zero by 2050”. We are

seeking talented and enthusiastic engineers to make this happen.

Key Accountabilities

Architect highly scalable, available secure and elastic solutions implementing industry best practices and latest technologies using microservices pattern

Be part of multiple teams responsible for microservices coaching developers and testers

Manage diverse requirements, negotiate and effectively articulate rationale and vision behind technical decisions that support the business

Evaluate design options and identify gaps along with recommendations to address

Partner closely with product managers and business analysts to align product architecture with business needs

Ensure relevant technical strategies, policies, standards and practices are applied correctly across products and services

Partner with DevOps teams to operationalize the product deliveries

Working knowledge of architecting and building microservices using multiple technology stack. Proficient in RESTFul APIs, API Gateways, Microservices communications, relational/NOSQL DB, Devops methodologies and tools

Essential Education:

Degree or equivalent qualification (preferred)

5+ years of work experience as a Solution architect

Knowledge of multiple front-end languages and libraries (e.g. HTML/ CSS, JavaScript, XML, jQuery, React, Node)

Knowledge of multiple back-end languages (e.g. Ruby, GoLang, Python, Node)

Knowledge of common JavaScript frameworks (e.g. Angular, React, Node.js)

Knowledge in AWS & microservice infrastructure (Serverless, Lambda, Kubernetes, containers...)

Knowledge of different visual representation of architecture (draw.io, Visio etc)

TOGAF/AWS architect certifications (preferred)

Essential Experience and Job Requirements:

Deep understanding of Application, infrastructure, security architecture and non-functional aspects of architecture

Expert level skills in API and microservices based architecture implementation

Experience with Agile and DevSecOps methodologies

Good understanding of latest cloud computing and data technologies, business drivers, emerging computing trends and deployment options

Ability to communicate solutions, ideas, suggestions to a variety of stakeholders effectively (verbal and written)

Excellent communication and teamwork skills

Great attention to detail and organisational skills

Amazing team player with a focus on the customer

Ability to multitask, prioritize projects, and communicate progress and expected milestones

Outstanding analytical and problem-solving skills

Strong communication, time-management, and process management skills

Interact with Product & RnD organisation

Connect with wider BP stakeholders and business units, Group IT and 3rd party organisations/partners

Desirable criteria

Experience of architecting customer-facing digital products

Emerging Technology Monitoring

