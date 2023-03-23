Job summary

Architecture solves big complex challenges with our data and technology expertise to help bp advance a lower carbon future. We collaboratively work together to meet our customer’s needs. Architects connect all the digital disciplines and the consumers and procurers of technology, to create an integrated, flexible, effective digital architecture for bp.



B2B Fleet EV Lead Architect is a new role in the Customer & Trading Architecture team, where we deliver digital solutions to engage with our customers, create efficiencies and support new business models using a good mix of COTS packages and innovative cloud native differentiator solutions on AWS technology stack for our B2B customers across the world.

A technologist at-heart, you are passionate in building outstanding products and services. You passionately believe in customer experience. You motivate and advise product teams across Customer & Trading to think about end-to-end customer experiences that are delivered on AWS technology stack whilst utilizing the latest design patterns and platform services. You stay ahead of innovative technologies identifying new opportunities, architectures, and standards to improve B2B Cloud Architecture and Technology standards across Customer & Trading Architecture team.

Team: You directly influence how different products design, build B2B customer centric capabilities a good mix COTS packaged applications and AWS Cloud native technology stack. You will not just lead, but you will "do".

Architecture: You understand AWS technology stack end to end and the integration with other platforms/solutions across the Enterprise and can apply these directly to business requirements to define Architectures. You can set principles/guidance for teams and act as a member of the Design Governance team across the B2B Architecture capabilities.

Relationships: You will understand the needs of the different parts of our business, product teams, and our key technology ecosystems that interact with AWS, building strong relationships both inside and outside of bp. You will serve as a key link between the AWS Technology platform and Product teams. You will influence roadmaps across for product teams both working with the external vendor and within bp’s internal team.

Technology: You have a passion for understanding and learning. You will bring good hands-on skills in architecting, designing, and building application and services on the AWS technology stack.

Evangelist : You will be the AWS technology platform evangelist for Customer & Trading Architecture team, selling the different opportunities that can help us build a seamless customer experience across our core technology stacks.

About you