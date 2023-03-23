Architecture solves big complex challenges with our data and technology expertise to help bp advance a lower carbon future. We collaboratively work together to meet our customer’s needs. Architects connect all the digital disciplines and the consumers and procurers of technology, to create an integrated, flexible, effective digital architecture for bp.
B2B Fleet EV Lead Architect is a new role in the Customer & Trading Architecture team, where we deliver digital solutions to engage with our customers, create efficiencies and support new business models using a good mix of COTS packages and innovative cloud native differentiator solutions on AWS technology stack for our B2B customers across the world.
A technologist at-heart, you are passionate in building outstanding products and services. You passionately believe in customer experience. You motivate and advise product teams across Customer & Trading to think about end-to-end customer experiences that are delivered on AWS technology stack whilst utilizing the latest design patterns and platform services. You stay ahead of innovative technologies identifying new opportunities, architectures, and standards to improve B2B Cloud Architecture and Technology standards across Customer & Trading Architecture team.