  Home
  Careers
  Jobs at bp
  Architect

Architect

Architect

  • Location United Kingdom - South East - London
  • Travel required No
  • Job category IT&amp;S Group
  • Relocation available No
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code 146539BR
  • Experience level Senior
Job summary

Architecture solves big complex challenges with our data and technology expertise to help bp advance a lower carbon future. We collaboratively work together to meet our customer’s needs. Architects connect all the digital disciplines and the consumers and procurers of technology, to create an integrated, flexible, effective digital architecture for bp.

B2B Fleet EV Lead Architect is a new role in the Customer & Trading Architecture team, where we deliver digital solutions to engage with our customers, create efficiencies and support new business models using a good mix of COTS packages and innovative cloud native differentiator solutions on AWS technology stack for our B2B customers across the world.

A technologist at-heart, you are passionate in building outstanding products and services. You passionately believe in customer experience. You motivate and advise product teams across Customer & Trading to think about end-to-end customer experiences that are delivered on AWS technology stack whilst utilizing the latest design patterns and platform services. You stay ahead of innovative technologies identifying new opportunities, architectures, and standards to improve B2B Cloud Architecture and Technology standards across Customer & Trading Architecture team.

  • Team: You directly influence how different products design, build B2B customer centric capabilities a good mix COTS packaged applications and AWS Cloud native technology stack. You will not just lead, but you will "do".
  • Architecture: You understand AWS technology stack end to end and the integration with other platforms/solutions across the Enterprise and can apply these directly to business requirements to define Architectures. You can set principles/guidance for teams and act as a member of the Design Governance team across the B2B Architecture capabilities.
  • Relationships: You will understand the needs of the different parts of our business, product teams, and our key technology ecosystems that interact with AWS, building strong relationships both inside and outside of bp. You will serve as a key link between the AWS Technology platform and Product teams. You will influence roadmaps across for product teams both working with the external vendor and within bp’s internal team.
  • Technology: You have a passion for understanding and learning. You will bring good hands-on skills in architecting, designing, and building application and services on the AWS technology stack.
  • Evangelist: You will be the AWS technology platform evangelist for Customer & Trading Architecture team, selling the different opportunities that can help us build a seamless customer experience across our core technology stacks.

About you

  • Architecture leadership experience of delivering B2B Solutions in the Electric Vehicles space and at scale using AWS technology stack.
  • Good blend of Domain knowledge of Electric Vehicles with experience of working across Charge Point operators, Managed Service Providers, B2B customers building exciting Products/Offers to drive excellent customer experience.
  • 10+ years hands on experience in Cloud native architecture, design, and deployment of industry leading customer centric products on AWS and related technologies.
  • Ability to perform Solution Comparison, solution alternative analysis and putting forward recommendations to Senior Leaders across Business and Technology
  • Experience of performing Application/Technology Rationalization analysis, roadmap, migration and modernization
  • Ability to create Reference Architecture, Transition Architectures and Transformation Roadmaps for diverse Transformation Programmes
  • Strong track record of delivering composable Architectures around API, Cloud, Headless and Microservices
  • Good grasp of Technology Trends and map out its relevance and impact on Current State / Future State Architectures
  • Good command across different domains of Solution Architectures like Business, Data, Application, Technology, Integration and Security to ensure they are blended into the Architecture and are Future Proof
  • Develop and manage platform architecture through its lifecycle, technical design, design patterns, reusable frameworks, and best practices with the goal of providing solutions to Products and Programmes that will reduce total cost of ownership, service delivery cost, and increase Customer/Consumer satisfaction.
  • 5 or more end to end projects completed leading AWS Solution Architecture and technology enablement at an enterprise level
  • Good knowledge of IoT, RFID, Digital Twin, Telematics will be added advantage.
  • AWS Certified Solution Architect – Professional Certification preferred.

