Job summary

Responsible for delivering strategy architecture and planning activities for the specialism, supporting related operating practices and processes and effective implementation of relevant standards, liaising with stakeholders and providing advanced knowledge and advice to support wider business goals. Specialisms: Segment Architecture; Enterprise Architecture; Solution Architecture; Strategy.

BP's architecture teams tackle sophisticated challenges using advanced technologies and applying business, product management and technical expertise to help BP advance a lower carbon future. Architects connect and integrate all the digital disciplines, the consumers, and procurers of technology, to create a coordinated, flexible, effective digital architecture for bp.

Solution design: Review the requirements and the design of HANA solutions ensuring that they are properly configured and integrate well with other systems and applications while meeting the business requirements. You will collaborate with technical team members to implement HANA solutions and enhancements, which enable evolving customer demand.

Solution governance: Establish patterns, standards, and consumer guidance to drive proper utilization among the consumers. You will craft and maintain documentation related to HANA solutions, including architecture diagrams, data models, and technical specifications. You will review and assess incoming customer demand, provide design recommendations, and enforce standards as appropriate.

Performance optimization and observability: You will continuously assess availability, responsiveness and integrity of solutions using HANA and will recommend solutions to improve data storage, memory usage, query efficiency, partitioning and enhancing overall system performance. You will modernize how systems are monitored and how operational events are detected and communicated, using Focused Run (FRUN), Solution Manager and other tools, and applying automation and self-healing techniques to improve the observability of the systems.

Implementation and support: You will implement changes to the platform in support of ongoing activities, including migrating data from existing systems to HANA, ensuring that data is accurately transformed and loaded, implementing security measures such as access controls and data encryption and others as needed.

Your experience and expertise will include:

Solid grasp of HANA and related technologies, with demonstrable hands-on experience in designing and implementing HANA solutions.

Solid experience with multi-tenant database solutions, Transport management (CTS+, HALM, etc.), Job Scheduling, Cold/Warm/Hot data tiering and other SAP layers including application and reporting layers (SAC, BW, BTP HANA).

Strong people skills and the ability to relate sophisticated topics in simple and accessible language

A proven grasp of architecture development and design thinking in an agile environment.

BSc degree in Computer Science or equivalent.

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits:

A healthy work-life balance.

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in a modern office environment.

Learning and development opportunities to craft your career path.

Life & health insurance, medical care package, and many other benefits!

BP is seeking an experienced and enthusiastic SAP HANA platform Architect to lead the design, governance, and evolution of the architecture for the platform.Bp's SAP estate is hosted in the cloud, and we are in the process of upgrading our technology to support the evolving demands of our multifaceted business. In this role, you will act the design authority for SAP HANA, and will set the standards, guide consumer and platform teams in the efficient use of the technology within the enterprise. As the platform architect you will:A company culture where we respect our diverse teams and are proud of our achievements.We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, color, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status.We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment