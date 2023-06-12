Job summary

Responsible for delivering strategy architecture and planning activities for the specialism, supporting related operating practices and processes and effective implementation of relevant standards, liaising with stakeholders and providing advanced knowledge and advice to support wider business goals. Specialisms: Segment Architecture; Enterprise Architecture; Solution Architecture; Strategy.

Role SynopsisThis is a business- and IT-facing solution architecture role to support the implementation of bp’s loyalty programmes like BPme Rewards across the globe and lines of business - fuel, convenience, EV charging, etc. – as well as the transformation of our marketing technical stack to support the personalization of offers to our consumers. It is meant to be performed in collaboration with various squads working on loyalty and marketing solutions globally and to ensure a consistent approach and common direction in the architectures across those solutions.The various initiatives at bp that are associated with consumer loyalty and marketing normally have architects and other technical leads and SMEs embedded in their respective squads. However, the role in question here is of architectural and technical leadership across those initiatives. Through a holistic view of the offers under implementation and in the pipeline in the various bp markets and lines of business, the individual playing this role should steer the implementations towards unified solutions where appropriate, i.e., common services, white labelled frontends, consistent data models, etc. Where the underlying in-country technologies diverge (loyalty engines as the clearest example in this context) layers of abstraction should be introduced in the architecture to provide unified APIs to the consuming channels globally.Key AccountabilitiesSupport in-country development squads with solution architectures and solution design for the loyalty and marketing offers that they are enabling.Where those offer enablement efforts have their own architects and other technical SMEs embedded in the existing teams, the loyalty & marketing architect (this role) will collaborate with those to ensure cross-initiative architectural consistency. For example, the loyalty & marketing architect will make sure that the same offer is not implemented twice in two different countries and will steer the teams on how to build on existing services considering requirements from various initiatives.Define the solution architectures for the in-house developed services that run on cloud native technology in bp AWS environments.Define and maintain the vision and roadmap for the architectures for loyalty & marketing globally.EducationA Bachelor's (or higher) degree, ideally in Computer Science, MIS/IT, Mathematics, hard science or equivalent work experience.Essential Experience Experience in delivering solution architectures for complex solutions across infrastructure, business, technical, and data architecture domains.Experience executing design authority according to a common architecture process and strategy, including the identification and articulation of “Key Design Decisions”.Experience translating business requirements into functional, technical integration and information requirements specifications. Experience reviewing impacts on existing and developing architectures and proposing suitable architecture solutions.Experience working with multiple vendors and internal IT teams to provide architecture coverage at all stages of a program, and across all technical, functional, integration, data, and infrastructure components.Proficiency in general architecture concepts, including: Application designIntegration design, including data integration and service-oriented architecturesPresentation, application, data, infrastructure, network infrastructure design Performance & ScalabilityTransactional integrityCapacity managementSystems management and monitoring In-depth and up-to-date knowledge of:Architecting in an Agile environmentTechnical architecture of distributed applications, including messaging and web service integration along with cloud native environment design.



