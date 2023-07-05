This role is not eligible for relocation

Job summary

Innovation & Engineering



IT&S Group



Responsible for delivering strategy architecture and planning activities for the specialism, supporting related operating practices and processes and effective implementation of relevant standards, liaising with stakeholders and providing advanced knowledge and advice to support wider business goals.Specialisms: Segment Architecture; Enterprise Architecture; Solution Architecture; Strategy.



Key accountabilities:

You rigorously develop solution architectures, seeking practical solutions that optimize and re-use capabilities. You will care passionately about the integrity of the Digital capabilities you develop.

You will be responsible for designing and building solutions that best meet the business needs and are aligned with the Digital strategy and roadmaps.

Technology: You are an excellent technologist and have a passion for understanding and learning. You will contribute to digital transformation initiatives from an architectural perspective, facilitating the delivery of solutions. You will bring good hands-on skills in key technologies, and an ability to rapidly assess new technologies with a commercial mindset.

Safety and Compliance: The safety of our people and customers is our highest priority. You will advocate and help ensure our architectures, designs and processes enhance a culture of operational safety and improve our digital security.

Team: You will play an integral role in building the team’s skillset while demonstrating your leadership values through delegation, motivation and trust. You will not just lead, but "do".DeliverablesDefine technology decisions and end to end solution architectures and for use cases spanning innovation, tech incubation and scale transition to the digital portfolios.Run and take part in architectural solution definition meetings, documenting and reviewing Key Design Decisions, producing architecture documentation meeting the needs of stakeholders at different levelsWork across a diverse range of key stakeholders to engage and support, and their associated priorities

Able to work in fast-paced, high-demand and delivery-oriented environments and able to adapt approach and style to meet shifting priorities

Evangelise architectural best practices across Digital Production & Business Services and identify new opportunities on standardising product capabilities through reusability.

Work with the platform engineers, data engineers, data scientists and software engineers conveying the architecture for the program and ensuring adherence to the technology principles.

Essential: A degree, ideally in Computer Science, MIS/IT, Mathematics, hard science, or equivalent work experience.

TOGAF Certification or similar architecture qualification5+ years Architecture Development Experience Proven experience of architecting large and complex digital solutions with multiple systems, data integration and visualization components. Experience in business analysis, vendor management and Azure DevOps Experience with architecting end-to-end solutions using Azure IaaS and PaaS cloud services.

Experience in authoring and reviewing architecture key design decisions, architecture description Experience in managing architecture risks and maintaining a mitigation plan Experience with hands-on development of digital solution prototypes.

You have a growth mindset, are curious and demonstrate continuous learning.

You thrive in a fast-paced and evolving commercial and technical environment.

Desirable: Microsoft Certified: Azure Solutions Architect Expert Microsoft Certified: Azure AI Engineer Associate Experience of digital twin solutions, AI at the edge with autonomous vehicles & robotics and / or deep reinforcement learning solutions.

Understanding of energy production and manufacturing value chains Understanding of plant maintenance, work management and engineering processes Emerging technology monitoring.



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



