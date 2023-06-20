This role is eligible for relocation within country

Job summary

Responsible for delivering strategy architecture and planning activities for the specialism, supporting related operating practices and processes and effective implementation of relevant standards, liaising with stakeholders and providing advanced knowledge and advice to support wider business goals. Specialisms: Segment Architecture; Enterprise Architecture; Solution Architecture; Strategy.



Job Description:

Role Synopsis: BP has embarked on an ambitious plan to modernize and transform using digital technologies to drive efficiency, effective and new business models.

You are the Shipping Architect for our critical Products and Services on Fleet side. A technologist at heart, you are passionate about planning and building compelling services and products. You will motivate and inspire a project delivery or Product team to deliver robust and cost-effective IT solutions. You will stay ahead of innovative technologies and demonstrate your understanding through effective and rapid delivery. The choices you make will define the fitness for purpose of our IT capabilities and ultimately the success of our business.

You believe that delivering an effective solution depends on several key factors: a deep understanding of business need; rigorous project planning (with a bias for short-term action); and fostering strong relationships. You will operate in a dynamic and delivery-focused environment, with the resources of one of the world's most forward-thinking IT departments and leading IT vendors at your fingertips. You are confident working across cultures and can help make sure the voice of each team member is heard.

Key Accountabilities:

Team: You lead a delivery team by influence. Our culture is exploring, thinking and doing, and you will live this every single day.

Developing the capability of your teams to deliver the most agile and commercially cost-effective solutions is one of your top priorities.

Relationships: You will build strong relationships across the business and IT. You will understand the long-term needs of the solution you are developing, and enable delivery by building a rapport with team members both inside and outside of BP.

Architecture: You rigorously develop solution architectures, seeking practical solutions that optimize and re-use capabilities. You will care passionately about the integrity of the IT capabilities you develop. You will be responsible for designing and building solutions that best meet the business needs and are aligned with the IT strategy and roadmaps. You will advertise the deliverables in the Marketplace – Discover and promote reusability. You will also collaborate and contribute to the wider Architecture forum whilst following the architecture principles and guidelines prescribed in the group.

Technology: You are an excellent technologist, you have a passion for understanding and learning. You will bring good hands-on skills in key technologies, and an ability to rapidly assess new technologies with a commercial mindset.

Safety and Compliance: The safety of our people and our customers is our highest priority. You will advocate and help ensure our architectures, designs and processes enhance a culture of operational safety and improve our digital security.

Essential Education: A Bachelor's (or higher) degree, ideally in Computer Science, MIS/IT, Mathematics, hard science or equivalent work experience.

Essential Experience:

· A confirmed background in architecture with real-world experience of architecting, designing, and delivering large IT projects driving Key Design Decisions. You love envisaging the art of the possible and making that a reality.

· Industry experience of architecting solutions in Shipping, Upstream or similar domains

· Track record of developing and deploying Architecture for large transformation programme with a good mix of Packaged Applications and home-grown differentiator Products

· Knowledge of integrating packaged products with inhouse systems and hosting packaged products inhouse.

· Knowledge on integrating with SAP and consuming Azure tech and AWS tech platform is required.

· Ability to create, Data/Application/Integration/Technology Architecture views of the Solution Architecture

· Experience of Solution Architecting products that deployed in isolated but self-contained IT ecosystem like onboard Ship or upstream Rigs or similar environment involving Logistics Transportation Management.

· Deep-seated functional knowledge of key technology sets. You are comfortable rolling up your sleeves, getting involved, and diving into delivery challenges.

· You accomplish exceptional project outcomes in a respectful and supportive culture.

· A proven grasp of architecture development and design thinking in an agile environment.

· Experience in technically managing IT inventory with COTS product technical owners.

· You are comfortable rolling up your sleeves, getting involved, and collaborating with vendor technical team to seamlessly integrate BP Shipping systems with vendor supplied COTs product or SAAS applications.

PLUS

· You have had exposure to adjacent technology domains such as other platforms, networks, and cyber security.

· You have good interpersonal skills including the ability to relate complex topics in simple and accessible language.

Technical capability:

Essential:

· Cloud & Serverless Architecture

· Enterprise & Platform Architecture

· Requirements Definition and Management

· Solution Architecture preferably on container platforms like Redhat’s OCP or ROSA.

· Technical Specialism

· Professional Development

· Systems Integration, Microservices, API enablement

· Innovation

Desirable:

· Experience with Process Control Networks (PCN) and Process Information Networks (PIN)

· Software Engineering

· Cloud Engineering

· Systems Design

· User Experience Analysis

· Systems Development Management

· Business Modelling

· Data Analysis

· Database Design

Leadership and EQ:

· You notice morale within your team and work to positively influence this.

· You embrace a culture of change and agility, evolving continuously, adapting to our changing world.

· You are an effective team player, naturally looking beyond your own area/organizational boundaries to consider the bigger picture and/or perspective of others and build trust-based relationships with leaders and employees across I&E and BP, applying cultural sensitivity.

· You are self-aware and actively seek input from others on impact and effectiveness.

· You apply judgment and common sense at scale – you’re able to use insight and good judgment to deliver commercially sound, efficient and pragmatic decisions and solutions, and to respond to situations as they arise.

· You comply with BP's Code of Conduct and demonstrate strong leadership of BP's Leadership Expectations and Values & Behaviours.

Desirable Criteria:

· Defined and managed reference architectures.

· Higher levels of proficiency in one or more relevant skills or competences deeper and more comprehensive experience, specifically in more complex and bigger projects experience in managing people.

· Higher levels of relevant accreditation or certifications.

Good command on solution architecture across Packaged Applications and Home grown solutions

Flexible Working:

In I&E we are committed to the provision of flexible working arrangements. Agile or flexible working encompasses a wide range of working options which support individuals to their full potential. It is more than ad-hoc home working or part time working, it’s about finding the best way and role modelling BP’s IT technology to get a job done, that works well for both the business and our employees.

So even if a job is advertised as full time, please reach out to the hiring manager or the recruiter as flexible working arrangements may be considered.



