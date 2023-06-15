Job summary

BP pulse provides Electric Vehicle Charging equipment for use in Home, Workplace and Public environments. We own and operate the UK’s largest charging network (Polar) and have over 50,000 home chargers installed in domestic properties.A solutions architect will be required to create and articulate solutions that meet functional and non-functional requirements encompassing the business, application, and infrastructure elements of the solution. Also expected to retain the technical lead role for a change activity until it is implemented and successfully transitioned into productionbp pulse will play a critical role in supporting BP’s ambition to achieve “Net Zero by 2050”. We are seeking talented and enthusiastic engineers to make this happen.Key AccountabilitiesArchitect highly scalable, available secure and elastic solutions implementing industry best practices and latest technologies using microservices patternBe part of multiple teams responsible for microservices coaching developers and testersManage diverse requirements, negotiate and effectively articulate rationale and vision behind technical decisions that support the businessEvaluate design options and identify gaps along with recommendations to addressPartner closely with product managers and business analysts to align product architecture with business needsEnsure relevant technical strategies, policies, standards and practices are applied correctly across products and servicesPartner with DevOps teams to operationalize the product deliveriesWorking knowledge of architecting and building microservices using multiple technology stack. Proficient in RESTFul APIs, API Gateways, Microservices communications, relational/NOSQL DB, Devops methodologies and toolsEssential Education:Degree or equivalent qualification (preferred)5+ years of work experience as a Solution architectKnowledge of multiple front-end languages and libraries (e.g. HTML/ CSS, JavaScript, XML, jQuery, React, Node)Knowledge of multiple back-end languages (e.g. Ruby, GoLang, Python, Node)Knowledge of common JavaScript frameworks (e.g. Angular, React, Node.js)Knowledge in AWS & microservice infrastructure (Serverless, Lambda, Kubernetes, containers...)Knowledge of different visual representation of architecture (draw.io, Visio etc)TOGAF/AWS architect certifications (preferred)Essential Experience and Job Requirements:Deep understanding of Application, infrastructure, security architecture and non-functional aspects of architectureExpert level skills in API and microservices based architecture implementationExperience with Agile and DevSecOps methodologiesGood understanding of latest cloud computing and data technologies, business drivers, emerging computing trends and deployment optionsAbility to communicate solutions, ideas, suggestions to a variety of stakeholders effectively (verbal and written)Excellent communication and teamwork skillsGreat attention to detail and organisational skillsAmazing team player with a focus on the customerAbility to multitask, prioritize projects, and communicate progress and expected milestonesOutstanding analytical and problem-solving skillsStrong communication, time-management, and process management skillsInteract with Product & RnD organisationConnect with wider BP stakeholders and business units, Group IT and 3rd party organisations/partnersDesirable criteriaExperience of architecting customer-facing digital productsEmerging Technology Monitoring



