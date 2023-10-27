Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Innovation & Engineering



Job Family Group:

IT&S Group



Job Summary:

Responsible for supporting strategy architecture and planning activities through the construction of solutions, using sound technical capabilities to take the architecture description as input and translate it to capture the detailed design and describe the components at a level of detail that enables their construction. Specialism: Solution Architecture.



Job Description:

Job Profile Summary:

At bp, the Architect role is dedicated to solving significant, complex challenges by leveraging our data and technology expertise to propel bp towards a lower carbon future. Our collaborative approach ensures we meet customer needs efficiently. As Architects, we connect and integrate various digital disciplines, technology consumers, and procurers to create an integrated, flexible, and highly effective digital architecture for bp in China.

Key Accountabilities:

Architecture Leadership: As an Architect, you will play a crucial role in influencing how different product teams design, build, and evolve our cloud environments and the various technology platforms within our enterprise computing stack. You lead by example and actively contribute to projects.

Architectural Proficiency: Your deep understanding of the concepts, solutions, and innovative technologies offered by leading cloud and solution service providers uniquely positions you to tackle intricate business challenges. Your role is instrumental in setting and upholding enterprise-level principles and standards, and your domain experience in both B2B and B2C sectors, particularly in Customer, Supply Chain, and EV charging solutions, enhances your ability to provide expert guidance and support to diverse teams as they implement industry to achieve optimal solutions.

Relationship Building: You excel in understanding the needs of our business, product teams, the technology ecosystem, partners, and emerging market solutions. Serving as the key link between architecture, Platform teams and Product teams, you build strong internal and external relationship that drive modernization, consistency, and standardization for bp in China.

Technology Proficiency: As a Senior Architect in China, you possess a strong commitment to ongoing learning and hands-on proficiency in the architecture, design, and development of applications and services on innovative cloud platforms. In your role, you collaborate closely with the Lead and Principal Architect to lead, contribute to the development and maintenance of the Group digital reference architecture or blueprint for technology and functional components – “Technical Reference Model (TRM)”. You play a pivotal role in working alongside platform and product teams in defining architectural principles, shaping the technology strategy, and establishing Objectives and Key Results for the domain. This proactive approach ensures that the architectural framework remains highly relevant, adapting to evolving business requirements and emerging industry trends.

Safety and Compliance: Safety is paramount at bp, and you advocate for architectures, designs, and processes that enhance operational safety and digital security culture within the organization.

About You:

Your qualifications and expertise encompass the following:

10+ Years of Experience: You bring extensive experience in architecture, responsible for supporting developing and driving digital China Strategy, and solution and data architecture, and ensuring governance and compliance. You lead collaboration across internal bp and vendors, drive the China architecture and OKRs, establish performance metrics, enhance IT security, and effectively communicate to stakeholders. This role requires over 10+ years of experience in enterprise architecture and process optimization and is an expertise in solution architecture and data management within the energy industry. An architectural mindset and behavior refer to a set of cognitive attitudes, approaches, and practices that adopt when dealing with complex systems, structures, or designs.

Comprehensive Digital, Data, and Cloud Proficiency with a Focus on Enterprise and Data Architecture: In the context of our China digital architecture, your expertise encompasses a deep understanding of cloud-based application architecture tailored to the local environment. This expertise includes mastery of microservices, APIs, containerization, and serverless technologies using native cloud services. You possess proficiency across platforms such as Alibaba Cloud, AWS, or Azure, supported by relevant certifications and a well-documented history of successfully architecting scalable services, platforms, and products within the cloud. Your capabilities extend to address the unique intricacies of the Chinese market. Crucially, your skills align seamlessly with the latest digital China architecture requirements, encompassing the most up-to-date competencies in enterprise and data architecture, positioning you to excel within this dynamic landscape.

Team Leadership Experience: You have a track record of effectively leading and managing vendor contractor technical architects’, SME resource, with strong interpersonal skills and the ability to communicate complex topics clearly and accessibly.

Enterprise Architecture: You have five years of professional experience in enterprise architecture and IT (Information Technology) [CCW1] China Digital Strategy development. Your understanding of software development and design thinking in an agile environment, along with TOGAF, ITIL certification, is an advantage.

Education: BSc degree or equivalent experience in Computer Science field.

What bp China Offers:

At bp, we foster an inclusive work environment and extend a range of benefits, which encompass:

A culture that places high value on diversity and recognizes achievements.

Support for maintaining a healthy work-life balance.

Innovative office facilities featuring relaxation and collaborate spaces.

Opportunities for continuous learning and professional development, allowing you to steer your career trajectory.

Comprehensive life and health insurance coverage, inclusive of medical care packages, and a diverse range of additional benefits.

We are unwavering in our commitment to equality and do not discriminate based on race, religion, color, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status. bp is an Equal Opportunity Employer, dedicated to promoting diversity and inclusion throughout our organization.

Why join us?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and ambitious environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life! These benefits can include flexible working options, paid parental leave policy among others!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



Travel Requirement

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.