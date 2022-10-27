Job summary

Role Synopsis

BP has embarked on an ambitious plan to modernize and transform using digital technologies to drive efficiency, effective and new business models.

You will be the architecture lead for our most critical projects or services! A technologist at heart, you are passionate about planning and building compelling services and products. You will motivate and inspire a project delivery team to deliver robust and cost-effective IT solutions. You will stay ahead of innovative technologies and demonstrate your understanding through effective and rapid delivery. The choices you make will define the fitness for purpose of our IT capabilities and ultimately the success of our business.

You believe that delivering an effective solution depends on several key factors: a deep understanding of business need; rigorous project planning (with a bias for short-term action); and fostering strong relationships. You will operate in a dynamic and delivery-focused environment, with the resources of one of the world's most forward-thinking IT departments and leading IT vendors at your fingertips. You are confident working across cultures and can help make sure the voice of each team member is heard.

In Innovation & Engineering, all the roles are within Chapters. While your role will continue to remain within the Chapter, your initial activities described below may change over time.

Key Accountabilities

Team: You lead a delivery team directly or by influence. You will play an integral role in building the team’s abilities while demonstrating your leadership values through delegation, motivation and trust. You will not just lead, but "do". Our culture is exploring, thinking and doing, and you will live this every single day.

Developing the capability of your teams to deliver the most agile and commercially cost-effective solutions is one of your top priorities.

Relationships: You will build strong relationships across the business and IT. You will understand the long-term needs of the solution you are developing, and enable delivery by building a rapport with team members both inside and outside of BP.

Architecture: You rigorously develop solution architectures, seeking practical solutions that optimize and re-use capabilities, align with technology best practices, drive adoption of core platforms, and support strategic architecture principles. You will care passionately about the integrity of the IT capabilities you develop. You will be responsible for designing and building solutions that best meet the business needs and are aligned with the IT strategy and roadmaps.

Technology: You are an excellent technologist, you have a passion for understanding and learning. You will bring good hands-on skills in key technologies, and an ability to rapidly assess new technologies with a commercial attitude.

Safety and Compliance: The safety of our people and our customers is our highest priority. You will advocate and help ensure our architectures, designs and processes enhance a culture of operational safety and improve our digital security.

Essential Education

A Bachelor's (or higher) degree, ideally in Computer Science, MIS/IT, Mathematics, hard science or equivalent work experience.

Essential Experience and Job Requirements

A confirmed background in solution architecture with real-world experience of architecting, designing, and delivering digital products. You love envisaging the art of the possible and making that a reality.

Deep-seated functional knowledge of key technology sets. You are comfortable rolling up your sleeves, getting involved, and diving into delivery challenges.

Deep experience solving complex business and technology problems. Applying judgement and experience to unlock business value.

A shown grasp of solution architecture development and design thinking in an agile environment. You adapt delivery techniques to drive outstanding project delivery.

Experience developing others to build architecture capability across an organization

Experience migrating and transforming on premise legacy applications to cloud platforms

Understanding and experience with cloud and integration platforms. An understanding of best practices related to API led integration patterns

Experience working with and developing digital products on major application development platforms (Azure, SalesForce)

You have good interpersonal skills including the ability to relate complex topics in simple and accessible language.

You have had exposure to adjacent technology domains such as other platforms, networks, and cyber security.

Technical capability:

Essential:

Cloud Architecture

Enterprise & Platform Architecture

Requirements Definition and Management

Solution Architecture

Technical Specialism

Professional Development

Systems Integration

Innovation

Desirable:

Software Engineering

Cloud Engineering

Systems Design

User Experience Analysis

Systems Development Management

IT Strategy and Planning

Business Analysis and Modelling

Data Analysis

Database Design

Leadership and EQ:

You notice morale within your team and work to positively influence this.

You embrace a culture of change and agility, evolving continuously, adapting to our changing world.

You are an effective teammate, naturally looking beyond your own area/organizational boundaries to consider the bigger picture and/or perspective of others and build trust-based relationships with leaders and employees across IT&S and BP, applying cultural sensitivity.

You are self-aware and actively seek guidance from others on impact and effectiveness.

You apply judgment and common sense at scale – you’re able to use insight and good judgment to deliver commercially sound, efficient and pragmatic decisions and solutions, and to respond to situations as they arise.

You follow BP's Code of Conduct and demonstrate strong leadership of BP's Leadership Expectations and Values & Behaviours.

Desirable Criteria

Defined and managed reference architectures.

Oil & Gas experience

Health, Safety, Environment (HSE) technology, platforms and applications experience

Higher levels of proficiency in one or more relevant skills or competences deeper and more comprehensive experience, specifically in more complex and bigger projects experience in managing people.

Relevant accreditation or certifications.