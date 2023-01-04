Job summary

BP has embarked on an ambitious plan to modernize and transform using digital technologies to drive efficiency, effective and new business models.



You are the architecture lead for our most critical projects or services. A technologist at heart, you are passionate about planning and building compelling services and products. You will motivate and inspire a project delivery team to deliver robust and cost-effective IT solutions. You will stay ahead of innovative technologies and demonstrate your understanding through effective and rapid delivery. The choices you make will define the fitness for purpose of our IT capabilities and ultimately the success of our business.



You believe that delivering an effective solution depends on several key factors: a deep understanding of business need; rigorous project planning (with a bias for short-term action); and fostering strong relationships. You will operate in a dynamic and delivery-focused environment, with the resources of one of the world's most forward-thinking IT departments and leading IT vendors at your fingertips. You are confident working across cultures and can help make sure the voice of each team member is heard.



At I&E, all the roles are within Chapters. While your role will continue to remain within the Chapter, your initial activities described below may change over time

Key Accountabilities

Team: You lead a delivery team directly or by influence. You will play an integral role in building the team’s skillset while demonstrating your leadership values through delegation, motivation and trust. You will not just lead, but "do". Our culture is exploring, thinking and doing, and you will live this every single day.

Developing the capability of your teams to deliver the most agile and commercially cost-effective solutions is one of your top priorities.

Relationships: You will build strong relationships across the business and IT. You will understand the long-term needs of the solution you are developing, and enable delivery by building a rapport with team members both inside and outside of BP.

Architecture: You rigorously develop solution architectures, seeking practical solutions that optimize and re-use capabilities. You will care passionately about the integrity of the IT capabilities you develop. You will be responsible for designing and building solutions that best meet the business needs and are aligned with the IT strategy and roadmaps.

Technology: You are an excellent technologist, you have a passion for understanding and learning. You will bring good hands-on skills in key technologies, and an ability to rapidly assess new technologies with a commercial mindset.

Safety and Compliance: The safety of our people and our customers is our highest priority. You will advocate and help ensure our architectures, designs and processes enhance a culture of operational safety and improve our digital security

Essential Education

A Bachelor's (or higher) degree, ideally in Computer Science, MIS/IT, Mathematics, hard science or equivalent work experience

Essential Experience and Job Requirements

A confirmed background in architecture with real-world experience of architecting, designing, and delivering large IT projects. You love envisaging the art of the possible and making that a reality.

Deep-seated functional knowledge of key technology sets. You are comfortable rolling up your sleeves, getting involved, and diving into delivery challenges

Experience in building and leading a tight-knit delivery team. You accomplish exceptional project outcomes in a respectful and supportive culture

A proven grasp of architecture development and design thinking in an agile environment. You adapt delivery techniques to drive outstanding project delivery

Experience developing others to build architecture capability across an organization

Experience working with major application development platforms (Azure, SalesForce)

You are comfortable rolling up your sleeves, getting involved, and diving into delivery challenges

Technical capability:

Essential:

Cloud Architecture

Enterprise & Platform Architecture

Requirements Definition and Management

Solution Architecture

Technical Specialism

Professional Development

Systems Integration

Innovation

Desirable:

Software Engineering

Cloud Engineering

Systems Design

User Experience Analysis

Systems Development Management

IT Strategy and Planning

Business Modelling

Data Analysis

Database Design

Leadership and EQ:

You notice morale within your team and work to positively influence this

You embrace a culture of change and agility, evolving continuously, adapting to our changing world

You are an effective team player, naturally looking beyond your own area/organizational boundaries to consider the bigger picture and/or perspective of others and build trust-based relationships with leaders and employees across I&E and BP, applying cultural sensitivity

You apply judgment and common sense at scale – you’re able to use insight and good judgment to deliver commercially sound, efficient and pragmatic decisions and solutions, and to respond to situations as they arise

