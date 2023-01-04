BP has embarked on an ambitious plan to modernize and transform using digital technologies to drive efficiency, effective and new business models.
You are the architecture lead for our most critical projects or services. A technologist at heart, you are passionate about planning and building compelling services and products. You will motivate and inspire a project delivery team to deliver robust and cost-effective IT solutions. You will stay ahead of innovative technologies and demonstrate your understanding through effective and rapid delivery. The choices you make will define the fitness for purpose of our IT capabilities and ultimately the success of our business.
You believe that delivering an effective solution depends on several key factors: a deep understanding of business need; rigorous project planning (with a bias for short-term action); and fostering strong relationships. You will operate in a dynamic and delivery-focused environment, with the resources of one of the world's most forward-thinking IT departments and leading IT vendors at your fingertips. You are confident working across cultures and can help make sure the voice of each team member is heard.
At I&E, all the roles are within Chapters. While your role will continue to remain within the Chapter, your initial activities described below may change over time
Key Accountabilities
Team: You lead a delivery team directly or by influence. You will play an integral role in building the team’s skillset while demonstrating your leadership values through delegation, motivation and trust. You will not just lead, but "do". Our culture is exploring, thinking and doing, and you will live this every single day.
Developing the capability of your teams to deliver the most agile and commercially cost-effective solutions is one of your top priorities.
Relationships: You will build strong relationships across the business and IT. You will understand the long-term needs of the solution you are developing, and enable delivery by building a rapport with team members both inside and outside of BP.
Architecture: You rigorously develop solution architectures, seeking practical solutions that optimize and re-use capabilities. You will care passionately about the integrity of the IT capabilities you develop. You will be responsible for designing and building solutions that best meet the business needs and are aligned with the IT strategy and roadmaps.
Technology: You are an excellent technologist, you have a passion for understanding and learning. You will bring good hands-on skills in key technologies, and an ability to rapidly assess new technologies with a commercial mindset.
Safety and Compliance: The safety of our people and our customers is our highest priority. You will advocate and help ensure our architectures, designs and processes enhance a culture of operational safety and improve our digital security
Essential Education
A Bachelor's (or higher) degree, ideally in Computer Science, MIS/IT, Mathematics, hard science or equivalent work experience
Essential Experience and Job Requirements
