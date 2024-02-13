Architecture Lead - AWS Serverless, Integration

This role is not eligible for relocation

Job summary

Entity:

Innovation & Engineering



Job Family Group:

IT&S Group



Job Summary:

We are seeking an experienced and innovative Architecture Lead to join our dynamic team. As a Solution Architect, you will play a pivotal role in designing and implementing scalable and robust technology solutions for a strategic greenfield digital product. You will collaborate with cross-functional teams, analyse requirements, and develop architecture plans that align with our overall IT strategy. If you are a strategic thinker with a strong technical background and a passion for delivering cutting-edge solutions, we invite you to apply.



Job Description:

Role synopsis

Architecture is a collaborative subject area, and it plays a meaningful role in the integration of our businesses. Architects connect all the digital disciplines and the consumers and procurers of IT, to build a coordinated, flexible, effective IT architecture for bp.

Key accountabilities

Architecture: You rigorously develop solution architectures, seeking practical solutions that optimize and re-use capabilities. You will care passionately about the integrity of the Digital capabilities you develop. You will be responsible for crafting and building solutions that best meet the business needs and are aligned with the Digital strategy and roadmaps.

Technology: You are an excellent technologist and have a passion for understanding and learning. You will contribute to digital transformation initiatives from an architectural perspective, facilitating the delivery of solutions. You will bring solid skills in AWS serverless, microservices architecture design, frontend and middleware technologies, and an ability to rapidly assess new technologies with a commercial attitude.

Safety and Compliance: The safety of our people and customers is our highest priority. You will advocate and help ensure our architectures, designs and processes enhance a culture of operational safety and improve our digital security.

Team: You will play an integral role in building the team’s skillset while demonstrating your leadership values through delegation, motivation and trust. You will not just lead, but "do".

Relationships: You will build strong relationships across the business and Digital teams. You will understand the long-term needs of the solutions you are developing, and enable delivery by building a rapport with team members both inside and outside of BP.

Formal education

A Bachelor's (or higher) degree, ideally in Computer Science, MIS/IT, Mathematics, hard science, or equivalent work experience.

Desirable criteria

A confirmed background in architecture with real-world experience of architecting, designing, and delivering ground-breaking IT projects. You love envisaging the art of the possible and making that a reality.

Deep-seated functional knowledge of key technology sets. You are comfortable rolling up your sleeves, getting involved, and diving into delivery challenges.

Experience in being part of a tight-knit delivery team. You accomplish exceptional project outcomes in a respectful and supportive culture.

A confirmed grasp of architecture development and design thinking in an agile environment. You adapt delivery techniques to drive outstanding project delivery.

The ability to relate sophisticated topics in simple and accessible language

Essential Skills

Technical Specialism in AWS Serverless is a must

Microservices Architecture

Superb communication skills

Customer Management

Good understanding of the Biofuel Supply Chain and Sustainability

Solution Architecture

Integration

Team Leadership

Desirable Skills

Experience with AI/ML is a strong advantage

Emerging Technology Monitoring

User Experience Analysis

Business Modelling

Leadership & EQ

You create an environment where people listen and speak openly about the good, the bad, and the ugly, so that everyone can understand and learn.

You promote a culture of change and agility, evolve continuously, adapting to our changing world.

You work across organizational boundaries and build high quality, trust-based relationships with leaders and employees within I&E & the wider bp, applying cultural sensitivity.

You apply judgement and common sense at scale.

You align with BP's Code of Conduct and demonstrate strong leadership of bp's Leadership Expectations and ‘Who we are’ beliefs and ways of working.

Travel Requirement

Relocation Assistance:

Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Legal Disclaimer:

