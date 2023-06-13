Job summary

*This is a hybrid role that offers the flexibility of 2 days per week from home with the remaining 3 days worked in the office* Become part of a close-knit team based on the grounds of Warwick University, looking after the bp archive, with records spanning back to 1800. We're looking for an Archive Assistant to help with administrative support and maintaining the history and knowledge of the bp brand. This valuable work will include answering enquiries, listing records and search room supervision and scanning.

Job Family Group:

Business Support Group



Job Summary:

Job Description:

What you'll get involved in daily:

Help people use the archives.

Store materials accurately and keep them in good condition.

Use archive management software to date, catalogue and index materials.

Digitise records and materials.

Make records available to users in formats such as photocopies, video and digitally online.

Carry out research.

Give talks and organise presentations, displays and exhibitions.

Wider responsibilities:

Follow bp policies and procedures on HSSE and ensure these are implemented within the bp archive.

Provide administrative support to the team including the ordering of stationary, couriers, liaison with University of Warwick Departments, checking of invoices and statements submitted.

Undertake archive operational activities including: the listing of records, ensuring entries allow for maximum value creation; scanning of records and uploading in line with bp archive procedures; accessioning records.

Handle both internal and external enquiries and collaborate with visiting researchers

Work with the team on special projects and events as needed.

What you'll need:

To be thorough, with a keen eye for detail.

A passion for history.

Excellent administration skills.

A self-starter with strong initiative.

Super customer service skills.

The ability to work well in a team.

To be able to use a computer and main software packages confidently .



Travel Requirement:

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Archiving, History, Organizing, Researching, Teamwork



