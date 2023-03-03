Site traffic information and cookies

Area Authority

  • Location United Kingdom - Flexible
  • Travel required Yes - up to 50%
  • Job category Operations Group
  • Relocation available Rotational position
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code 145973BR
  • Experience level Intermediate
Job summary

A new exciting opportunity has arisen for an Area Authority to join us.

Would you like to be part of creating a new energy hub in Africa?

On the maritime border between Mauritania and Senegal, bp and partners Kosmos Energy, Petrosen and SMH are developing the Greater Tortue Ahmeyim (GTA) field. The GTA field has the potential to be a world-class oil and gas basin with an innovative design made up of the deepest subsea structure in Africa.

To ensure safe and reliable operation, we are searching for an Area Authority who is experienced in safely managing activity sets, and aware of BP’s control of work processes, to join our growing team.

As an Area Authority, you will be responsible for managing Control of Work on the FPSO, and you will champion compliance with the COW procedure.

This is an opportunity to join an innovative business in a fast-growing market and be part of the energy transition.

Key Accountabilities:

  • The Area Authority is accountable for the task, process and worksite hazard identification and mitigation associated with work performed on the site.
  • Develop area competence in control of work to AA, IA, IsA and improves standards through coaching and mentoring.
  • Accountable for assessing PAs and IAPs.
  • Support the execution of the activity plan through delivery of COW requirements.
  • Support the planning process, review plans for compliance with COW, and put in place plans to rectify any issues.
  • Participate in site self verification.

Essential experience:

  • Experienced technician with exposure to COW.
  • Engineering background with an appreciation of site activities.

Desirable criteria:

  • Experienced Area Authority or Operations Planner working in either a production or project environment.
  • Knowledge and experience of safely controlling activity on site.
  • Knowledge and awareness of the planning process.

What can we offer you to be a part of this innovative and growing team?

In Mauritania & Senegal Production, we are expanding our team with the dynamism of a start up region. With benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance and tremendous learning and development opportunities to enable you to craft your own career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others. In this role you will feel empowered, capable, energised, and able to act as decision makers.

Diversity sits at the heart of our company and as an equal opportunity employer, we stay true to our mission by ensuring that our place can be anyone's place. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender and gender identity, sexual orientation, neuro diversity, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status. We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, perform crucial job functions, and receive other benefits and privileges of employment.

If you are interested in this role and are excited by the opportunity to work in the maintenance team on GTA Phase I, we want to hear from you!

