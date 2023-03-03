Job summary

A new exciting opportunity has arisen for an Area Authority to join us.



Would you like to be part of creating a new energy hub in Africa?



On the maritime border between Mauritania and Senegal, bp and partners Kosmos Energy, Petrosen and SMH are developing the Greater Tortue Ahmeyim (GTA) field. The GTA field has the potential to be a world-class oil and gas basin with an innovative design made up of the deepest subsea structure in Africa.



To ensure safe and reliable operation, we are searching for an Area Authority who is experienced in safely managing activity sets, and aware of BP’s control of work processes, to join our growing team.



As an Area Authority, you will be responsible for managing Control of Work on the FPSO, and you will champion compliance with the COW procedure.



This is an opportunity to join an innovative business in a fast-growing market and be part of the energy transition.

Key Accountabilities:

The Area Authority is accountable for the task, process and worksite hazard identification and mitigation associated with work performed on the site.

Develop area competence in control of work to AA, IA, IsA and improves standards through coaching and mentoring.

Accountable for assessing PAs and IAPs.

Support the execution of the activity plan through delivery of COW requirements.

Support the planning process, review plans for compliance with COW, and put in place plans to rectify any issues.

Participate in site self verification.