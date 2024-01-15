Job summary

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Operations Group



Job Summary:

Responsible for supporting safe, reliable and efficient operations through activity planning and delivering an integrated execution schedule, using basic technical and analytical capabilities to ensure requirements are met in a timely and accurate manner whilst meeting safety and quality standards.



Job Description:

A career in productions & operations is an opportunity to help shape the future of bp. As part of the team, you’ll apply digital technologies and an agile mindset as we transform our operating assets in pursuit of our net zero ambition. You’ll also help to develop hydrocarbon resources, delivering transformative projects and growing your talent in all kinds of new and exciting ways within the operational heart of bp.

We are currently recruiting for Area Authority / Operations Planner role to work on our offshore facilities in the North Sea Region.

These roles will be required to work rotational aligned to BP North Sea rotational pattern.

Area Authority

Manages and controls the Control of Work (CoW) process in their area. Area Authority (AAs) are accountable for task, process, and worksite hazard identification and risk control measures associated with work performed in their area of responsibility.

Key Responsibilities

Leads and controls the site’s CoW process.

AAs are accountable for task, process and worksite hazard identification and risk control measures associated with work performed and isolations implemented/removed in their area of responsibility. (Comment: R&Rs detailed in Table A.2 of Upstream CoW procedure)

Develop the area competence in control of work to AA, IA, IsA and PA standards through coaching mentoring and assessment (where required)

Support the execution of the activity plan through the delivery of CoW requirements.

Support the planning process, review plans for compliance with CoW gate criteria.

Through self-verification identify gaps within the CoW of work process for the site and put in place the actions required to resolve.

Experience and job requirements:

Work experience in Control of Work (CoW)

Plant and process experience

Detailed knowledge and understanding of the UP CoW procedure

Operations Planner

Delivers area operations readiness for the coordinated schedule through identification and management of area team operations readiness deliverables and input to the schedule optimisation against the area plans and agreed constraints.

Key Responsibilities

Site/Area Focal point for functional queries on site operations support activities for functional scopes

Inputs into functional plan 12wks + on operational constraints in support of the Site Integrator

Identifies key constrained activities that will require operations planning to start between 12-6 weeks from schedule

Responsible for the generation of high quality operational plans and work packs to allow efficient scheduling, assignment and execution of work

Responsible for conducting job / field walk-downs for work scopes

Provides estimate of operations hours for functional activities to Functional SPAs/Planners so they can enter into P6/Maximo/SAP

Provides support to the Production Team Leader (and Marine Team Leader) in scheduling of operations activities and personnel

Performance lead CoW readiness scheduling and tracking for site/area gate deliverables at 6-2 weeks including preparation of CoW documentation

Provides guidance to technicians assisting with readiness deliverables to assure quality and fit for purpose outputs

Champions defect identification and removal from issues or gaps observed with area readiness activities and flags up relevant issues as required for Region and/or Central resolution

Essential experience and requirements

The successful candidate will have site operations knowledge and a clear understanding of how to get work executed in an oil and gas production environment

CoW knowledge –

Planning skill

Scheduling tool skill set (can be developed)

Knowledge of CMMS (can be developed)

Why Join our team?

At bp, we provide an excellent working environment and employee benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others.

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are significant, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and others benefits.

Reinvent your career as you help our business meet the challenges of the future. Apply now!



Travel Requirement



Relocation Assistance:



Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



Skills:

Control of Work, Cost-conscious decision-making, Maintenance general, Procedures and practices, Reliability general, Risk Management, Safety Leadership, Turnaround general



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.