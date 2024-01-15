Entity:Production & Operations
Operations Group
Responsible for supporting safe, reliable and efficient operations through activity planning and delivering an integrated execution schedule, using basic technical and analytical capabilities to ensure requirements are met in a timely and accurate manner whilst meeting safety and quality standards.
A career in productions & operations is an opportunity to help shape the future of bp. As part of the team, you’ll apply digital technologies and an agile mindset as we transform our operating assets in pursuit of our net zero ambition. You’ll also help to develop hydrocarbon resources, delivering transformative projects and growing your talent in all kinds of new and exciting ways within the operational heart of bp.
We are currently recruiting for Area Authority / Operations Planner role to work on our offshore facilities in the North Sea Region.
These roles will be required to work rotational aligned to BP North Sea rotational pattern.
Area Authority
Manages and controls the Control of Work (CoW) process in their area. Area Authority (AAs) are accountable for task, process, and worksite hazard identification and risk control measures associated with work performed in their area of responsibility.
Key Responsibilities
Experience and job requirements:
Operations Planner
Delivers area operations readiness for the coordinated schedule through identification and management of area team operations readiness deliverables and input to the schedule optimisation against the area plans and agreed constraints.
Key Responsibilities
Essential experience and requirements
Why Join our team?
At bp, we provide an excellent working environment and employee benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others.
We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.
There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are significant, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and others benefits.
Reinvent your career as you help our business meet the challenges of the future. Apply now!
This position is not available for remote working
Control of Work, Cost-conscious decision-making, Maintenance general, Procedures and practices, Reliability general, Risk Management, Safety Leadership, Turnaround general
