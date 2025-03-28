Area Authority / Planner

Up to 100% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Operations Group



Job Description:

Manages and controls the CoW process. The Area Authority is accountable for task, process, and worksite hazard identification and risk control measures associated with work performed in their area of responsibility.

Job Responsibilities

Acts as the Installation focus point for Control of Work and champions compliance with the Control of Work Procedure.

Manages and controls the site’s CoW process.

Be accountable for task, process and worksite hazard identification and risk control measures associated with work performed and isolations implemented/removed in their area of responsibility. (Comment: R&Rs detailed in Table A.2 of CoW procedure)

Develop the area competence in control of work to AA, IA, IsA and PA standards through coaching and mentoring. Assess PA and IAPs

Support the execution of the activity plan through the delivery of CoW requirements

Develop and approve TAR CoW strategies, reviewing and approving permits and IDPS in line with TAR execution plan.Support the planning process, review plans for compliance with CoW gate criteria.

Through self-verification identify gaps within the CoW of work process for the site and put in place the actions required to resolve.

Support Continuous improvement culture for CoW and develop and maintain healthy working interfaces with CoW Central Team

The successful team will work as part of the operations team at site with all Performing and Isolating Authorities to develop CoW packs for work scopes on the GTA Hub and also work with the onshore planning team to highlight upcoming plan readiness for the 6 week schedule.

Travel Requirement

Up to 100% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation internationally



Remote Type:

This position is fully remote



Skills:

Control of Work, Cost-conscious decision-making, Maintenance general, Procedures and practices, Reliability general, Risk Management, Safety Leadership, Turnaround general



