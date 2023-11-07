Up to 50% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Operations Group



Job Summary:

Grade IResponsible for supporting the delivery of safe, optimal and environmentally sound operations, using basic technical and analytical capabilities to improve operational performance.



Job Description:

The Area Authority manages and controls the CoW process in their area/asset. AAs are accountable for task, process, and worksite hazard identification and risk control measures associated with work performed in their area of responsibility. Please note: All applicants for the job posting will be under consideration for any of the bp GoM Operating Assets, the hiring team will decide the selected candidate's reporting site at time of hire/transfer.

Responsible for supporting the delivery of safe, optimal and environmentally sound operations, using basic technical and analytical capabilities to improve operational performance.

Acts as the Installation focus point for Control of Work and champions compliance with the Control of Work Procedure

Manages and controls the site’s CoW process.

AAs are accountable for task, process and worksite hazard identification and risk control measures associated with work performed and isolations implemented/removed in their area of responsibility. (Comment: R&Rs detailed in Table A.2 of Upstream CoW procedure)

Develop the area competence in control of work to AA, IA, IsA and PA standards through coaching and mentoring. Assess PA and IAPs

Support the execution of the activity plan through the delivery of CoW requirements.

Develop and approve TAR CoW strategies, reviewing and approving permits and IDPS in line with TAR execution plan.

Support the planning process, review plans for compliance with CoW gate criteria.

Through self-verification identify gaps within the CoW of work process for the site and put in place the actions required to resolve.

Support Continuous improvement culture for CoW and develop and maintain healthy working interfaces with CoW Central Team.

Requirements

Work experience in CoW

Plant and process experience

Detailed knowledge and understanding of the UP CoW procedure as per the Upstream Control Of Work Procedure GOO-OP-PRO-00001

WHY JOIN US

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are important, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!



Travel Requirement

Up to 50% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

Relocation may be negotiable for this role



Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



Skills:

Control of work, Cost-conscious decision-making, Maintenance general, Procedures and practices, Reliability general, Risk Management, Safety Leadership, Turnaround general



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.