Area Authority

Synopsis

Area Authorities are accountable for task, process, and worksite hazard identification and risk control measures associated with work performed in their area of responsibility.

Key Responsibilities

Acts as the Installation focus point for Control of Work and champions compliance with the Control of Work Procedure

Manages and controls the site’s CoW process.

AAs are accountable for task, process and worksite hazard identification and risk control measures associated with work performed and isolations implemented/removed in their area of responsibility. (Comment: R&Rs detailed in Table A.2 of Upstream CoW procedure)

Develop the area competence in control of work to AA, IA, IsA and PA standards through coaching and mentoring. Assess PA and IAPs

Support the execution of the activity plan through the delivery of CoW requirements

Develop and approve TAR CoW strategies, reviewing and approving permits and IDPS in line with TAR execution plan.

Support the planning process, review plans for compliance with CoW gate criteria.

Through self-verification identify gaps within the CoW of work process for the site and put in place the actions required to resolve.

Support Continuous improvement culture for CoW and develop and maintain healthy working interfaces with CoW Central Team



Essential Experience

3+ work experience in detailed CoW

Plant and process experience

Detailed knowledge and understanding of the UP CoW procedure



Why bp?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and ambitious environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!



Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



Skills:

Control of Work, Cost-conscious decision-making, Maintenance general, Procedures and practices, Reliability general, Risk Management, Safety Leadership, Turnaround general



