This role is eligible for relocation internationally

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Subsurface Group



Job Description:

Would you like to join the team to lead ACG strategic field development activities to enable safe, efficient, and value-driven field development?

We are hiring ACG Area Development Manager (ACG ADM)!

You will directly influence the area development strategy whilst managing a cross-disciplined team of reservoir modelling, project evaluation, well technology design, and resource progression practitioners across regional and central squads, responsible for developing and assessing future development concepts, FEL1/2 project screening, new completion technology design and developing modeling toolkit to accurately predict long term production profiles – all in support of maximizing the value of ACG asset and increasing the ultimate recovery from the field. The ACG ADM is also responsible for collaborating closely with peers in Projects, Finance, Wells, Production and Subsurface organization to deliver the AGT business agenda, underpinned by positive leadership behaviors, strong performance management skills, digital & innovation tools and agile ways of working.

Please note that the role is open for Azerbaijani citizens only.

Why join our team

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and many others benefits! We operate a hybrid model with 60% from the office and 40% from home with flexibility as agreed with line management.

We expect you to

Optimize and refresh the ACG depletion plan, ensuring efficient delivery of the proved developed reserves and progression of non proved resources, through optimization of LoPSA profiles

Maintain an integrated understanding of ACG Area reservoir performance prediction and Integrated Subsurface Description (ISD) through understanding moved fluids, well performance, layering, and reservoir performance metrics for production

Integrate bp’s best subsurface practices, subject matter experts and central organization in developing reservoir models

Steward the area development plan (ADP), progressing multiple future options FEL1/2 screening in support of project teams.

Support the AGT projects organization in progression of CA Gas Capacity expansion, subsea water injection expansion, increasing reservoir access, enhanced oil recovery, new well technology, ACG NAG options and hopper options as they emerge

Build and retain alignment with Global Subsurface Solutions Unit / Discipline leadership (GSS UL/DL) with regards to ACG work prioritization and deployment of GSS resource in support of ACG

Lead ACG annual long term business case (BC) production profiles generation and DRM compliance process

Exemplify bp’s leadership framework; Lead through the company’s established value system, build enduring capability, energize people, and boost value as One Team across AGT Region Functions and Areas, and with Partners

Lead and Support Partner and Government meetings and relationships through effective working group meetings and ad hoc interaction and collaboration

In this role, we have the following requirements:

University degree in Geoscience or Reservoir/Petroleum Engineering

Minimum of 10 years' experience in geoscience or engineering

Strong commitment to HSSE, Ethics and Compliance

Experience leading and managing teams in Reservoir Development, Exploration or STC

Strong leadership and communications skills, including the ability to interact effectively with a broad range of technical specialists and stakeholders at various technical and leadership levels

Proven track record as an integrator, including demonstrated experience integrating multiple teams and functions to achieve positive outcome

Desirable criteria:

Demonstrates a clear understanding of the business context then acts accordingly

Anticipates future situations and plans ahead to meet them

Ability to network with other parts of the organization and external partners

Familiarity with agile working practices and tools



Travel Requirement

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation internationally



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Asking for Feedback, Authentic Leadership, Coaching, Creating a high performing team, Delegation, Empowering Others, Giving Feedback, Goal Setting, Inclusive Leadership, Leading through ambiguity, Leading through Change, Long Term Planning, Managing Performance, Mentoring, Receiving Feedback, Shaping strategy, Strategic Thinking, Team Development, Translating strategy into plans, Workload Prioritization



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.