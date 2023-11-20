Area Development Manager, Shah Deniz

This role is not eligible for relocation

Would you like to join the team to lead all Shah Deniz subsurface and field development activities to enable safe, efficient, and value-driven field development?We are hiring Shah Deniz Area Development Manager (SD ADM)!You will directly influence the area development strategy whilst managing a cross-disciplined team of Reservoir Management, Resource progression, Base Management (BM), and New Well Delivery (NWD) practitioners across regional and central squads, responsible for planning, integrating, and supporting the execution of the activity identified in the overall reservoir operating, depletion and area development plans.The SD ADM is also responsible for collaborating closely with peers in Production Development Unit, Integrated Well Delivery, Projects, Finance and Subsurface teams to deliver the AGT business agenda, underpinned by positive leadership behaviours, strong performance management skills, digital & innovation tools and agile ways of working.Please note that the role is open for Azerbaijani citizens only.



Job Description:

Why join our team

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and many others benefits! We operate a hybrid model with 60% from the office and 40% from home with flexibility as agreed with line management.

We expect you to

Optimize and refresh the SD depletion plan, ensuring efficient delivery of the proved developed reserves and progression of non proved resources, through new well target/sequence optimization and LoPSA profiles

Maintain an integrated understanding of SD Area reservoir performance prediction and Integrated Subsurface Description (ISD) through understanding moved fluids, well performance, layering, and reservoir performance metrics for production

Build and retain alignment with Global Subsurface Solutions Unit Leader/ Discipline Leader (GSS UL/DL) leadership with regards Shah Deniz feature prioritisation and distribution of GSS resource in support of feature delivery

Support the SD Production Delivery agile unit to manage SD production through the wellwork and NW activity hopper, performance, and prioritization

Use the New Well Common Processes and BM common processes to integrate, propose, and plan new wells and wellwork activity that underpins the plan. This includes delivering the well initiation documents and SORs for new wells, and wellwork, as well as implementing the surveillance plans

Support the AGT projects organisation in progression of SDCP, ACG NAG, Pre Fasila gas options and hopper options as they emerge

Steward the area development plan including the integration of low carbon and renewable energy businesses

Lead reservoir development risk management through compliance with well and reservoir operating envelopes and DRM

Exemplify bp’s leadership framework; Lead through the company’s established value system, build enduring capability, energize people, and boost value as One Team across AGT Region Functions and Areas, and with Partners

Ensure conformance to bp’s Defined Practices as defined in the Reservoir and BM, and New Well Common Processes

Lead and Support Partner and Government meetings and relationships through effective working group meetings and ad hoc interaction and collaboration

In this role, we have the following requirements:

University degree in Geoscience or Reservoir/Petroleum Engineering

A minimum of 10 year’s experience in geoscience or engineering

Strong commitment to HSSE, Ethics and Compliance

Experience leading and managing teams in Reservoir Development, Exploration or STC

Strong leadership and communications skills, including the ability to interact effectively with a broad range of technical specialists and stakeholders at various technical and leadership levels

Proven track record as an integrator, including demonstrated experience integrating multiple teams and functions to achieve positive outcome

Desirable criteria:

Familiarity with agile working practices and tools

Ability to network with other parts of the organization and external partners

Demonstrates a clear understanding of the business context then acts accordingly

Anticipates future situations and plans ahead to meet them



